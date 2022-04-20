Malcolm McDowell's Son Beckett Releases Tear-Jerking Music Video for Single 'Pale Blue Eyes' — Watch!

Beckett McDowell is reminiscing on his days as a young boy with his father.

In Beckett's music video to his new single "Pale Blue Eyes," premiering exclusively with PEOPLE on Monday, he's giving fans an inside look at his relationship with his father, actor Malcolm McDowell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our director and I were shooting some other videos, and we came up with this music video idea with my dad because I originally wrote the title of the song about my dad's eyes," the 17-year-old singer tells PEOPLE. "The next day we called a local theater, and our idea became a reality!"

Malcolm McDowell, beckett Malcolm and Beckett McDowell | Credit: Courtesy McDowell Family

For Malcolm, 78, learning that his son wrote a song about him and that he would star in the music video was a "father's dream."

"There is nothing more special for a parent to witness one of his children blossom into such an extraordinary talent," the actor says.

Malcolm McDowell, beckett Malcolm and Beckett McDowell | Credit: Courtesy McDowell Family

He continued, "It means the world to me, because the inspiration for it, apparently, were my eyes — even though Beckett wrote the lyrics while eating pizza at the local pub! I loved working with him on the video. It was easy for me to react, because all I had to do was listen to the song and I teared up every time — it was very emotional for me. It is every father's dream."

In the music video, which opens with a close-up on Malcolm getting teary-eyed, fans will see a series of photos in a slide show of Beckett growing up with his father. The sweet photos pan through the years, and eventually, that same close-up goes to Beckett — who also has his father's blue eyes.

Malcolm McDowell, beckett Malcolm and Beckett McDowell | Credit: Courtesy McDowell Family

It turns out, however, that aside from his father's eyes, the song has multiple meanings.

"To me, this song can represent so many things. and when I wrote it, I intended for it to be open-ended and mysterious...it could be about a loss of a loved one, or a breakup," Beckett says.

Malcolm McDowell, beckett Malcolm and Beckett McDowell | Credit: Courtesy McDowell Family

"I believe all songs and music videos can have different meanings to every different individual. It was really cool to work with my dad, because not a lot of people can say that their parents are a part of their music upbringings!"