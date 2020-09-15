Maggie Rose Captures Her Quarantine Emotions in New Song 'Only Human (I Wanna Get Out)': Listen

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of Maggie Rose's new song "Only Human (I Wanna Get Out)," which was written while in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Maggie Rose is expressing her feelings for the past six months in song.

PEOPLE exclusively premieres Rose's new track "Only Human (I Wanna Get Out)," which was written amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I remember December but it feels far gone/ Seems like forever we were together telling '19 so long/ Now I'm alone here cant take it cant take it anymore/ I would do anything/ I would do anything," she sings in the chorus. "I never needed you like I do right now/ I'm only human baby/ I'm only human/ I never needed you like I do right now/ I'm only human, I I wanna get out/ I wanna get out."

The latest single is off her new release Quarantine 45, which was written and produced entirely while quarantining with her bandmates Sarah Tomek, Alex Haddad and Larry Florman in Nashville, where a devastating tornado outbreak caused at least 25 deaths in March.

Image zoom Maggie Rose Ford Fairchild

"The scene of this writing session was a post-tornado, newly quarantined East Nashville at the home of my bandmate, Alex and his girlfriend and one of our honorary bandmates, Kim Paige. Alex, Larry, Sarah, and I wrote the song together in the room where we'd rehearsed together with our band so many times," Rose, 32, tells PEOPLE.

"These occasions had always been full of excitement, hope, promise, and even revelry in as we'd anticipate and prepare for our upcoming tours and shows. It was routine for us to wrap rehearsals and migrate over to our neighborhood bar, 3 Crow, for a celebratory cocktail. Talk of 'what's next' and new ideas for our set would carry on into the night, or as late as we could manage without compromising our show or buz-a-bus call the next day, of course. Compare those times to the day we wrote 'Only Human' and the contrast was stark," the singer recalls.

Image zoom Maggie Rose Ford Fairchild

"We were struggling to imagine any of these things ever happening again. 3 Crow had been leveled by the tornado and our favorite neighborhood venue, The Basement, was essentially wiped off the map. The mandated quarantine meant all of our touring plans that took months — maybe years — to plan were canceled overnight. We missed our bandmates who lived on the other side of town, but even being in the same room with each other to write this song felt taboo. One of Alex and Kim's John Prine vinyls was on display to stoke our hopes that he would win his battle with Covid-19... and on a global scale the suffering was palpable and crushing," Rose says.

"It was all surreal, but we were unified by the collective loss we felt. We were alive and well and we felt grateful, maybe even obligated, to keep the music going. Alex had been working on a chorus with a melody so infectious that we couldn't deny it. I think of his idea as a gift in so many ways because it was a major catalyst for me... the 'getting-back-on-the-horse' moment we all needed," Rose shares. "It invited us to mourn some of the things we had lost. It was romantic and tragic all at once to think about how good we had it and how being connected and unconfined is in our nature. Writing the song together was the therapy that gave us a chance to revisit memories of our not-so-distant past life that we loved so much and reclaim what was, what is, still ours, which is the music and the hope it brings."

Last week, Rose debuted another song from Quarantine 45 called "20/20," which was written shortly after Prine, who was one of her music idols, died at the age of 73 in April of COVID-19 complications.

"We all know that 2020 has been an absolute s--- show for most everyone, but in the midst of all this chaos, there have been those special moments where we've been able to use that fertilizer and make beautiful things grow," she said on Instagram.

Image zoom Maggie Rose Ford Fairchild