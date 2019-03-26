Maggie Rose Used to Sing Kelly Clarkson Songs at Karaoke — and Now They've Toured Together

Music powerhouse Maggie Rose grew up loving the greats. Fearless female voices such as Pink to the Dixie Chicks to Aretha Franklin all inspired the Maryland native to continue singing her music and speaking her truth, despite the random roadblocks that the complicated industry put in her way.

But no one has inspired her in recent years quite as much as Kelly Clarkson.

“I’m living out all of my dreams by being able to be on stage with her,” Rose tells PEOPLE during a recent interview following her stint on Clarkson’s Meaning of Life Tour. “I mean, I used to sing Kelly’s songs at karaoke. I think we both have that R&B vibe in our voice where it is hard to define what genre our music belongs in. But, I think for both of us, it’s more about putting out timeless music rather than figuring out what box that music fits in.”

Maggie Rose Courtesy of Ford Fairchild

The two met in a rather modern, yet organic way, when Clarkson’s husband Brandon Blackstock started playing Rose’s album at their home. Clarkson took notice of one of Rose’s songs, tweeted it out to her millions of followers and then the two power vocalists met for the first time.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

“When Kelly invited me out on tour with her, I knew this was an opportunity I could not pass up,” says Rose, whose inner soulful sound can be heard in her current album Change the Whole Thing. “I really had nothing to lose and everything to gain. To give someone like me 45 minutes in front of the fans — there is nothing like it. The way that she treats people like me makes me want to extend that same courtesy to someone else.”

Indeed, Clarkson’s influence on her is just one of the many drivers leading the charge of Rose’s transformation over the past year, one that has had her changing up her sound while always speaking her truth.

“I think there were several catalysts for this change, but definitely seeing how Kelly does it has inspired me to stay true to myself,” Rose, 31, tells PEOPLE.

Granted, there were times when Rose had her doubts as to what her future held within music.

“I moved to Nashville at such a young age and right from the start I was thrust into this machine as a teenager,” recalls Rose, who scored her first record deal back in 2009.

“There was much talk about who I was going to be as an artist and what should be my priorities and a whole lot of bulls—, if I’m going to be honest,” she says with a sigh. “I just knew inside that I didn’t want to be a slave to the country music game.”

Maggie Rose Courtesy of Ford Fairchild

When her RPM Records label folded six years ago, Rose was given the freedom, for the first time in a long time, to go out on her own.

“It was an amazing and magical moment to have that independence and stay true to my most authentic self,” says Rose, who has called Nashville home for the past 11 years. “I was and am in love with who I am and I respect what I am putting out there these days.”

Dylan Dreyer, Maggie Rose and Al Roker Courtesy of 1220 Entertainment

And yes, these days are extra sweet for Rose at the moment. On Tuesday, Rose made her national television debut on NBC’s Today show, a goal that she has held close to her heart for a number of years.

“Throughout my career, I have spent much time thinking about the best way to get my music and my message across, so to be able to reach people in their homes through this performance has me psyched,” says Rose, who is currently out on her headlining Change the Whole Thing tour.

Of course, the choice to perform a stripped down, acoustic version of her song “It’s You” was not only intentional, but purposeful.

“I have always wanted that song to have its moment in the sun,” she explains. “I really dig into the emotion with that one. I don’t think I have ever sung like that. Singing that song made me realize even more about showing off that urgency in my vocal. I love showing that raw emotion, especially when you can hear my voice crack. I absolutely love feeling that exposed. I want to show off who I really am, always.”