5 Ways Maggie Rose Wants to Make Change: 'Every Little Bit of Effort for the Better Counts'

After releasing her hopeful song, “Change the Whole Thing,” in May, Maggie Rose is doing her part to make the world a better place.

The musician, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she wants to help her fans realize that anything is possible if they believe in their aspirations.

“I wrote ‘Change the Whole Thing’ because every little bit of effort towards change for the better counts,” Rose says.

“I became overwhelmed by so many of the world’s problems and my own that it made me want to lay down on the ground in the fetal position, but instead of doing that and waving the white flag, I chipped away at one thing at a time and I realized that things were slowly shifting,” the singer explains.

“I wanted to remind myself and others with this song that there is no problem too big to address. And, even if we don’t get to see the happy endings to all of these problems in our lifetime, it’s worth the work to get the ball rolling,” she adds.

And Rose is doing just that with her music career as she prepares for the release of her upcoming album, Change the Whole Thing, which is her first full-length project since her 2013 debut Cut to Impress.

Maggie Rose Ford Fairchild

Here are five ways Rose tells PEOPLE she hopes to make a change:

1. Apathy: Give me passion! I get that we are overstimulated, but stop scrolling and show someone you care.

2. Those sensors that you find on your new clothes once you get home. There must be a better way.

3. Conversation: It should be just that. I can disagree with someone and still love them all the same.

4. No bullies allowed: I love someone who speaks their mind, but I know the difference between putting someone down and expressing myself.

5. Inequality in education and opportunity.

Maggie Rose Ford Fairchild

Rose, who kicked off her Change the Whole Thing tour on Aug. 17 in St. Louis, Missouri, will continue to be on the road to venues in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Nashville and more until Dec. 6 in Dallas, Texas.

Her new album Change the Whole Thing will be released on Sept. 21.