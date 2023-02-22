Maggie Rogers Says More Concertgoers 'Pass Out or Have Panic Attacks' Lately Than Pre-Pandemic

Rogers issued a "friendly reminder" to her fans to "stay hydrated" and "do everything you can to keep everyone safe and healthy around you"

Maggie Rogers has shared a startling observation from her recent concerts: more audience members are having panic attacks since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent concerned message posted to TikTok, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter talked about what she is seeing from the stage amid her Feral Joy Tour across the U.S. in support of last year's Surrender album.

"Something is happening on this tour that we have never ever experienced before, which is that we're seeing more people than ever either pass out or have panic attacks in the audience," Rogers said in the clip. "Obviously, it's been a really long time since we've been in crowds, and concerts may not be the most natural space after a couple of years we've spent in the pandemic."

Noting that she has "never been more grateful to the community around my music for the way they've been taking care of each other," Rogers issued a "friendly reminder" to her fans.

"If you're coming to a show, please stay hydrated, try not to lock your knees if you're standing for a really long time, take some breaks, and just do everything you can to keep everyone safe and healthy around you," she implored.

Speaking with BBC's Newsbeat about Rogers' observations and concerns, anxiety therapist Angela McMillan reportedly said she was not surprised.

"I think the lockdowns created a situation where people were at home, they weren't around lots of people," McMillan told the outlet. "There was a lot of fear and anxiety around being in contact with other human beings when accessing things like loud noises or music."

Rogers' Surrender is a follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 debut Heard It in a Past Life, which earned her a best new artist nomination at the Grammys the following year.

