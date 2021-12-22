"what I go through to make videos for y'all," the singer said

Singer Maeta Gets Bitten in the Face By a Snake During Music Video Shoot: 'Never Again'

Ouch!

While filming a music video — surrounded by serpents — the "Bitch Don't Be Mad" singer was bitten on the chin by one of them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a 5-second clip of the moment on Twitter, Maeta, 21, said made it clear: "never again." Adding on Instagram, "what I go through to make videos for y'all."

In the video, the songstress is seen wearing black lace as she lays on the floor. At first, she smiles as the snakes are placed on her before a black snake bites her on the face.

Thankfully, neither of the snakes were venomous!

2021 was a massive year for Maeta, who was signed to Roc Nation earlier this year. She also released her debut album Habits featuring tracks such as "Teen Scene," "Toxic" and "Habits."

RELATED VIDEO: Poisonous Boomslang Snake Appears in Family's Christmas Tree

Last fall, she was selected as one of PEOPLE's emerging artists to watch.

"I've always used music to help work through my emotions," she said in a press release at the time. "And though I'm a mostly happy and grateful person, it's always the sad and bittersweet songs that really get me. That's what makes music so special to me at this point in my life."