The Voice Crowns a Champion! Maelyn Jarmon Wins Season 16

Congratulations, Maelyn Jarmon!

The 26-year-old singer — who has become known for her powerhouse vocals — was crowned the winner of season 16 of The Voice on Tuesday night.

Jarmon’s win marks the first victory for new coach John Legend, who adds the accomplishment to his EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winning status.

Jarmon beat out Blake Shelton’s three country-singing contestants: runner-up Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts, who placed third, and Andrew Sevener, who placed fourth.

“I really love Blake and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him this year. He’s a very arrogant bastard,” Legend told reporters at the winner’s press conference following the show. “I had a feeling he was going to kiss someone’s ass after this show and I was right.”

Image zoom The Voice Top 4 Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo bank

About 20 of Jarmon’s friends and family members sporting “Maelyn” shirts were in the audience supporting the singer. Cheers turned to tears of joy as Jarmon took home the prize, with her boyfriend Johnny Murrell joining her onstage shortly after her win. An ecstatic Legend, 40, joined the party as well, with wife Chrissy Teigen tweeting, “This is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever????”

RELATED: The Voice’s Maelyn Jarmon Says John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Relationship Gives Her ‘Hope’

.@MaelynMusic has that winner swag! It was a Legendary season, indeed. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qQfOrHGma1 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 22, 2019

When you just win #TheVoice and don't know how to act. pic.twitter.com/pYBdLs5tgv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 22, 2019

Image zoom Maelyn Jarmon and John Legend

Image zoom Maelyn Jarmon, Carson Daly and John Legend

this is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever???? https://t.co/NNrwQWs4Se — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

Since the blind auditions, Jarmon has held the attention of the coaches and viewers everywhere with her incredible voice and touching story. At 2 years old, Jarmon had tubes inserted into her ears to treat recurring ear infections. Unfortunately, the tubes ended up damaging her eardrums and left her deaf in her right ear and with only 80% hearing in the left ear.

That didn’t stop Jarmon, though, as she has pursued a career in music since she was 13 and continues to see her deafness as her superpower.

“I’ve considered it a superpower since I was young,” she told reporters on Monday night ahead of the finale. “It was never discussed as a disability through my house. It was never really talked about much at all.”

“I didn’t know how [the show] was going to turn out because I had never been on this kind of platform or worked with in-ears before and that had its own challenges,” she continued. “Last week, my in-ears went out halfway through my performance, and I couldn’t hear anything anymore. When that has happened to me before this show because I sometimes can’t hear, I’ll go based off feeling. I was able to do that in that moment because of my practice with that in the past. It has been, sometimes, an issue but mostly an advantage.”

RELATED: A Complete Guide to Every Winner of The Voice

Image zoom Gyth Rigdon and Maelyn Jarmon Tyler Golden/NBC

Image zoom Gyth Rigdon and Maelyn Jarmon

Image zoom Maelyn Jarmon and Carson Daly Tyler Golden/NBC)

Image zoom Maelyn Jarmon

Throughout her time on the show, the Texas native has stunned week after week with her renditions of songs like Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and Rihanna’s “Stay.” On Monday night, coach Adam Levine predicted that she would take home the title.

“Everyone in the finale is fantastic, but I believe you are the one who should be winning this thing,” he said.

The star-studded finale also featured performances by Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, BTS, the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Khalid, OneRepublic and Hootie & the Blowfish.