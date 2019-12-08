Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Strips Down in Simulated Orgy for Art Basel Performance

Image zoom Lourdes Leon Desigual/Instagram

Lourdes Leon was uninhibited for Desigual’s Art Basel performance.

On Friday, the 23-year-old daughter of pop legend Madonna took part in the Spanish clothing label’s artistic fashion show, which concluded with what some are calling a simulated orgy in a commentary on “love towards diversity, multiculturalism and difference.”

The performance was titled “Love Different,” and featured some of Desigual’s pieces from their 2020 collection, which all of the models, including Leon, eventually stripped out of into nude underwear and nipple pasties.

” ‘Love different’ is a performance created by the artistic direction of @carlota_guerrero to showcase the most iconic pieces of Desigual 2020,” the Barcelona-based brand wrote on Instagram.

“A representation in which the catalan artist affects the most basic and universal act of love: the kiss,” they added. “Please share in this message of love, multiculturalism and diversity.”

Alongside the note was a video of the performance, which started with each of the models walking — and some dancing — down the catwalk.

Leon was the last to reach the large platform, designed after Desigual’s first iconic logo “the Humanos,” which represents “a man and a woman naked holding hands as a symbol of equality, love and freedom.”

Upon reaching the platform, the models paired off and began intimately kissing and disrobing one another. The group ended the performance laying on top of each other.

Desigual did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but in a separate Instagram post they wrote that Leon “did not want to miss” out on the performance.

“This is love different. Unveiling ‘love different’ a performance by @carlota_guerrero for #Desigual in which to show what Love Different means to us,” the label wrote.

“Artists like Lola León, @naomishimada, @alejandrasmits did not want to miss this message of love towards diversity, multiculturalism and difference,” they added.

Leon is Madonna’s oldest child and has taken after her mother with her own artistic calling. In May, the mother of six told British Vogue that she is envious of her daughter’s talent.

“[Leon] is insanely talented. I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does — she’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully,” the Grammy winner admitted. “She’s way better than me in the talent department.”