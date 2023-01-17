Madonna Announces The Celebration Tour Featuring a Setlist of Her Greatest Hits — See the Dates! 

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said the Queen of Pop in a press release

Published on January 17, 2023 02:30 PM
Madonna. Photo: Ricardo Gomes

Get into the groove — Madonna is going on tour!

On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop announced she'll commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career later this year with The Celebration Tour, which will span 35 cities around the world starting this summer.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna, 64, in a press release about the tour, which is poised to showcase a career-spanning setlist and pay tribute to the city where she was first launched to stardom: New York.

The Live Nation-produced tour was announced with a hilarious video featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer referencing Madonna's iconic Truth or Dare documentary by playing the classic game with the superstar.

"Madonna, I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherf---ing hits," says Schumer, 41, in the clip.

Kicking off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, The Celebration Tour will make stops in cities including Seattle, Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles and more throughout its North American leg, which wraps Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Then, Madonna wil head overseas for European shows in London, Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and more from Oct. 14 through Dec. 1.

Presale tickets will become available for Citi cardholders and members of Madonna's Official Fan Club this week, and the general public can purchase tickets starting Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, depending on the show date. More information is available at Madonna's website.

Known from RuPaul's Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen (born Caldwell Tidicue) will perform as a special guest for every show of the tour.

See below for Madonna's The Celebration Tour dates.

Jul. 15, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jul. 18, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jul. 22, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jul. 25, 2023 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul. 27, 2023 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Jul. 30, 2023 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 2, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 5, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 7, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 9, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 13, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 19, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Aug. 23, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug 24, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 2, 2023 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 5, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sept. 7, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sept. 9, 2023 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sept. 13, 2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 18, 2023 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept. 21, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Sept. 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 4, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Oct. 7, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 14, 2023 – London, UK – The O2

Oct. 21, 2023 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Oct. 25, 2023 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Oct. 28, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena

Nov. 1, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 6, 2023 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Nov. 12, 2023 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Nov. 13, 2023 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Nov. 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Nov. 23, 2023 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 28, 2023 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 1, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

