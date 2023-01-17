Entertainment Music Madonna Announces The Celebration Tour Featuring a Setlist of Her Greatest Hits — See the Dates! "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said the Queen of Pop in a press release By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 17, 2023 02:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Madonna. Photo: Ricardo Gomes Get into the groove — Madonna is going on tour! On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop announced she'll commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career later this year with The Celebration Tour, which will span 35 cities around the world starting this summer. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna, 64, in a press release about the tour, which is poised to showcase a career-spanning setlist and pay tribute to the city where she was first launched to stardom: New York. The Live Nation-produced tour was announced with a hilarious video featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer referencing Madonna's iconic Truth or Dare documentary by playing the classic game with the superstar. Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up' "Madonna, I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherf---ing hits," says Schumer, 41, in the clip. Kicking off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, The Celebration Tour will make stops in cities including Seattle, Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles and more throughout its North American leg, which wraps Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Then, Madonna wil head overseas for European shows in London, Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and more from Oct. 14 through Dec. 1. Presale tickets will become available for Citi cardholders and members of Madonna's Official Fan Club this week, and the general public can purchase tickets starting Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, depending on the show date. More information is available at Madonna's website. Known from RuPaul's Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen (born Caldwell Tidicue) will perform as a special guest for every show of the tour. See below for Madonna's The Celebration Tour dates. Jul. 15, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Jul. 18, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Jul. 22, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center Jul. 25, 2023 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Jul. 27, 2023 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center Jul. 30, 2023 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center Aug. 2, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Aug. 5, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Aug. 7, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena Aug. 9, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center Aug. 13, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Aug. 19, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell Aug. 23, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Aug 24, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Aug. 30, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Sept. 2, 2023 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Sept. 5, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Sept. 7, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena Sept. 9, 2023 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena Sept. 13, 2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Sept. 18, 2023 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Sept. 21, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX Sept. 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Oct. 4, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Oct. 7, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Oct. 14, 2023 – London, UK – The O2 Oct. 21, 2023 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Oct. 25, 2023 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena Oct. 28, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena Nov. 1, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi Nov. 6, 2023 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena Nov. 12, 2023 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena Nov. 13, 2023 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena Nov. 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena Nov. 23, 2023 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum Nov. 28, 2023 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena Dec. 1, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome