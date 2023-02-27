Madonna Speaks Out Following Brother Anthony Ciccone's Death Thanking Him for His 'Important' Influence

Madonna is reflecting on how her big brother Anthony Ciccone influenced her following his death.

After Ciccone died at age 66, the Grammy Award winner, 64, praised her late brother for "blowing my mind" Monday on her Instagram Story, sharing a black-and-white throwback photo from the '80s of the two of them with a group of friends.

"Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl," wrote Madonna, adding: "You planted many important seeds."

She credited Anthony for introducing her to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac and expansive thinking.

madonna/instagram

Madonna's brother-in-law Joe Henry — who is married to her sister Melanie Ciccone — announced Anthony's death Saturday on Instagram. "My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," he wrote in the caption.

"I've known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone. As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can.

"But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on," he continued. "But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

RELATED VIDEO: From Madonna to the Beatles, A Look Back at Queen Elizabeth II's Most Memorable Music Meetings

A source told PEOPLE that although they were "estranged, Madonna supported him in every way she could when he was willing to take the support," adding: "Family members including Madonna visited him while in his rehab facility as he declined these past few months."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2011, Anthony said he was "homeless on the street" and living under a bridge in their native Michigan. Their brother Christopher Ciccone told The Mirror in 2017 that Anthony was "back home" and "recovering" after spending time in a treatment center.