Madonna Wishes ‘Beloved’ Son Rocco a Happy Birthday: '18 Years Went By in the Blink of an Eye'

Celebrating her oldest son Rocco Ritchie’s 18th birthday on Saturday, Madonna was overflowing with love as she shared some sweet tributes to her “beloved” child on social media.

“I am to My Beloved……” the legendary singer, whose 60th birthday is on Aug. 16, wrote alongside one throwback photo, in which her son flashed the camera a big smile while appearing to crawl around on his mother’s back.

“As my Beloved is to Me……..” Madonna added in a separate post that showed the pair gazing at the camera together when Rocco was a bit older.

The mother of six shares Rocco with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Madonna also posted an artistic rendition of her son, which was entirely made up of photos of the singer herself.

“Into Your Eyes………My Face Remains,” she captioned the image, adding a heart emoji.

“18 years went by in the blink of an eye! #happybirthdaymylove,” she added.

In July, Madonna opened up about how her life has changed since she and her youngest kids moved to Lisbon last year in order to foster son David Banda‘s budding soccer abilities.

While Madonna’s 21-year-old adult daughter Lourdes Leon (with ex Carlos Leon) and Rocco don’t currently live with their mom, the Grammy winner told Vogue Italia her younger kids — David and Mercy James, both 12, and 5-year-old twins Estere and Stella — have all settled into life in Portugal.

“What’s amazing is how resilient they are and how they embraced all things, especially music, dance, soccer and sports — things that connect them to other people makes adaptation easier,” she said. “They learned to speak Portuguese through doing all those things with people, not by sitting in a classroom and learning in a didactic way, like writing on a chalkboard. Instead, it’s fun, it’s interactive.”

She also shared that while all of her children are interested in the arts, she won’t be pushing them to follow in their footsteps.

“Because of my work and traveling around the world, the things that I do and the places I find myself in, my children are very open-minded about everything, and I’m very proud of that. A lot of people say to me, ‘You must really want your son to be a successful soccer player, your oldest daughter [Lourdes] to be a dancer, Rocco to be a painter.’ And I always say no, what I want my children to be is loving, compassionate, responsible human beings,” Madonna said.

She added: “I just want them to be good human beings that treat other human beings with dignity and respect, regardless of skin color, religion, gender. This is the most important thing, you know what I mean? If they happen to be the next Picasso or Cristiano Ronaldo, then great, that’s just the cherry on the cake.”