Madonna Slams DaBaby for His 'Hateful' and Misinformed Remarks About HIV: 'Know Your Facts'

Madonna has a "message" for DaBaby following his homophobic comments about HIV.

The "Papa Don't Preach" singer, 62, slammed the misinformation that DaBaby spread about the AIDS and LGBTQ community on stage and during his performance at Rolling Loud earlier this week. DaBaby, 29, has since apologized for his "insensitive" rant.

"If you're going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts," Madonna wrote alongside a video of DaBaby's comments.

She continued, "After decades of hard won scientific research— there are life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV's can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID's is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd."

"I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God 🙏" she added.

Madonna also addressed DaBaby's "sexist remarks about Ladies who's p------ need to smell like water" during his speech, writing that those comments "only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze."

"People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear," she concluded. "All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN."