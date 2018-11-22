Madonna Posts Rare Photo of All Her Kids Together as They Celebrate Thanksgiving in Malawi

Madonna is spending Thanksgiving with the people who mean the most to her.

On Thursday, the legendary “Like a Virgin” singer, 60, shared a rare Instagram picture of all six of her children — Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella — together as the family spends the holiday in Malawi.

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, had Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie and adopted David, Mercy, Estere and Stella from Malawi in 2006, 2007 and 2017, respectively.

“What I am Most THANKFUL for!” Madonna captioned the sweet snapshot. “My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.”

“Fame , Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most,” she added, including the hashtags #blessed, #grateful, #children and #family. “Happy ThanksGiving from Malawi!”

Madonna, who founded the charity Raising Malawi in 2006, has returned to the nation repeatedly over the years. In July 2016, Madonna and her brood stopped at the orphanages where David and Mercy used to live.

In July 2017, Madonna, Rocco, David, Mercy and the twins jetted to Malawi for the opening of the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at the Queen Central Hospital, which Raising Malawi funded.

In July 2018, Madonna and all six kids visited the hospital to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

“Because of my work and traveling around the world, the things that I do and the places I find myself in, my children are very open-minded about everything, and I’m very proud of that,” Madonna gushed to Vogue Italia in July 2018.

“A lot of people say to me, ‘You must really want your son to be a successful soccer player, your oldest daughter to be a dancer, Rocco to be a painter,'” Madonna noted. “And I always say, ‘No, what I want my children to be is loving, compassionate, responsible human beings.'”