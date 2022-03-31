Madonna and 070 Shake Tap into Trap for Latest Rendition of 'Frozen (Remix)'

Madonna just put another twist on one of her timeless tracks — and she's tapping into trap!

On Thursday, the "Vogue" singer and Sickick released another rendition — as well as a music video — for their track "Frozen (Remix)," a play on Madonna's 1998 iconic song "Frozen" — and it includes 070 Shake!.

In the latest version, the rapper takes center stage with a new set of lyrics and adds a trap music twist to the emotional original ballad.

"070 Shake is indescribably mysterious and alluring," Madonna said in a press release of her collaboration with the artist, née Danielle Balbuena. "Very few women in the trap music world that aren't pandering to men. Her lyrics are deep and unique — there is no one like her."

She continued, "I'm excited for the world to discover her!"

Madonna and 070 Shake 070 Shake and Madonna | Credit: Warner Records

In the music video, Madonna pulls up in her car wearing platform boots, a black leather outfit and black shades as she discovers the "Honey" singer, 24, from behind a wired fence. 070 Shake and Madonna are then shot in various dark, hypnotic angles — singing along to the vibey tune before driving away together in the end.

Madonna, 63, teased the collaboration earlier this week by posting various shots from the music video on Instagram.

"So Excited to introduce one of my favorite artists 070 Shake………… …..:Pull up People. 🔥🔥🔥Good things come to those who wait #frozen 🧊🧊🧊 @070shake Pre-save now link in Bio" she wrote on Instagram alongside the photos.

Earlier this month, the pop star dropped a music video for yet another version of her hit single — this time calling it "Madonna Vs Sickick - Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)."

Recognizable images from the original monochromatic music video remained, like the black Doberman and a silhouette shattering into flying crows over a desert landscape.

But the black-haired Madonna from the original late-'90s clip is replaced here with the contemporary version, rocking straight blonde locks, fishnets, wraparound sunglasses and hefty bling on her black-gloved fingers.

Madonna first began touting a Sickick remix version of "Frozen" on social media months ago, after the song exploded in popularity after it debuted on TikTok last March.

The artist went on to officially release the track in December, and as reported by Variety, that helped it reach even further success with more than 49 million global streams.