"We all thought we had a very bad flu," the singer wrote in her Instagram

Madonna Says She Was Sick During Tour in Paris Before Testing Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

Madonna is opening up about her experience with what she thought was "a very bad flu" before testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) antibodies.

The singer, 61, revealed she was sick while on her Madame X Tour in Paris seven weeks ago in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus—I am not currently sick," she wrote in the caption, sharing a screenshot of a news article about research for a coronavirus vaccine.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time," she added. "We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now."

Madonna continued, "Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19."

RELATED: Madonna Says She Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies So Plans to Breathe 'COVID-19 Air'

In late April, the pop star shared on her social media that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in a video that she dubbed "Quarantine Diaries No. 14."

"I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," Madonna said in the noir-themed clip, in which she writes out some thoughts on a typewriter. She added that she plans to spend some time out of her house in light of the test results.

"So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining," she said in the video.

The "Material Girl" hitmaker went over some other musings before concluding, "Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently."

RELATED: Madonna Honors Desperately Seeking Susan Costar Mark Blum, Who Died from Coronavirus Complications

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testing positive for coronavirus antibodies — which indicates an exposure to the virus — does not necessarily guarantee immunity to the disease.

"A positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from an infection with SARS-CoV-2, or possibly a related coronavirus," the CDC said on its website.

"It’s unclear if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again," the agency said. "This means that we do not know at this time if antibodies make you immune to the virus."

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 1,211,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 71,133 people deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.