Madonna Shuts Down 'Naysayers' with Photo from Studio with Max Martin: 'When in Doubt, Go to Work'

Madonna is on a mission to stay focused.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the 64-year-old singer addressed how she handles negative energy: by getting back to business.

"When in Doubt go to Work ……….. Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More then being in the Creative Process !! ✍️🎼 🎧🎤🤍," the global icon captioned a photo of herself working in the studio with legendary music producer Max Martin.

The photo showed the pair seated opposite one another in front of music equipment, with Madonna writing on a large notepad, dressed in all black with combat boots and her long red locks covering her face. Martin, 52, was hunched over his own notes, looking casual in jeans, a black T-shirt and white sneakers.

The Swedish 11-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year is behind a slew of pop hits from artists such as Taylor Swift, Adele and Katy Perry.

Demand for Martin skyrocketed in the late '90s after he wrote and co-produced Britney Spears' " ... Baby One More Time" and co-wrote and co-produced the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way."

After announcing a global tour in January, Madonna has been making a round of appearances (most recently at Guy Oseary's afterparty for the 2023 Oscars), which in turn has led to criticism of her appearance — and she has been fighting back.

After Madonna presented at the 2023 Grammy Awards last month, social-media trolls made unflattering remarks about her looks, which led to the singer addressing the wave of negative press on Instagram two days later.

"It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys," Madonna began. "I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment."

She continued, "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!"

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny," Madonna added.

Standing firm in her decisions, she further explained, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

Three days later, Madonna appeared to double down on her response to the criticism, posting photos of herself in a shredded denim outfit to her Instagram Story and adding the words "Most Definitely Not Sorry."

And now it's back to world domination. On Jan. 17, the Queen of Pop announced she'll commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career later this year with The Celebration Tour, which will hit 35 cities around the world starting this summer.

The hyped-up mega tour is slated to showcase a career-spanning setlist and pay tribute to the city where Madonna first launched to stardom: New York.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," the music icon said in a release.