Madonna Shows Off Her Impressive Flexibility as She Prepares for Madame X Tour in New Clip

Madonna is getting into the groove for her upcoming Madame X tour!

The singer, 60, showed off her preparation ahead of the intimate theater tour, sharing a clip to Instagram that featured an eye-popping display of extreme flexibility.

In the clip, Madonna, engrossed in her cellphone, lies on a mat and completes a series of stretches as music plays in the background.

The star, clad in an all-black ensemble with her hair pulled into short blonde curls, at one point kicks her legs upward, then pulls them apart into an impressive split.

“Madame ❌ prepares for the day………………… 🎼💃🏻💅🏻👠#rehearsals #madamex,” she captioned the post.

The moves were noticed by Kelly Ripa, who commented, “That’s quite a spread you’ve prepared for us Madame ❌ 🔥.”

In response, Madonna wrote back, “I want my guests to be satisfied!”

Her guests will get the chance to see the Queen of Pop in person starting Sept. 12, when she kicks off a theater tour in support of her most recent album Madame X, released in June.

The tour will include multiple shows at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn in September, plus a short residency at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago in October, and another at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater in November.

Dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, the Met Philadelphia, and the Jackie Gleason Theatre at the Fillmore Miami Beach will also stretch through December.

Come January, Madonna will head to Europe for shows in Lisbon, Portugal, London, and Paris.

She announced the trek in May with a short promotional video featuring Diplo, in which the two musicians drank margaritas and discussed the topic.

Madame ❌ is excited to announce she is going on tour! 🎯 A theatre tour!! 👠 💃🏾🎤! This Fall. #jonasakerlund @diplo. Request your tickets now: https://t.co/3fa1Nh4ZEm pic.twitter.com/ZLT8nrCoUM — Madonna (@Madonna) May 6, 2019

“I’m going on a special tour … I’m going on a theater tour,” she said in the clip. “If you experience the magic of a theater, the intimacy of a theater … I want to have an intimate experience with my fans.”

Madame X, her first album since 2015, sees the Grammy winner shedding her famous persona in favor of an eponymous alter ego, which she has described as a “secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places” in a promotional Instagram video.

The “Like a Virgin” singer has so far dropped the singles “Medellín,” with Colombian reggaeton star Maluma, “Crave,” and “I Rise.”