Madonna Says She Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies So Plans to Breathe 'COVID-19 Air'

The CDC says that it is currently unclear whether having antibodies provides immunity from COVID-19

Madonna just revealed that she has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) antibodies.

The singer, 61, shared the news on Instagram Thursday with a video that she dubbed "Quarantine Diaries No. 14."

"I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," Madonna said in the noir-themed clip, in which she writes out some thoughts on a typewriter. She added that she plans to spend some time out of her house in light of the test results.

"So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining," she said in the video.

The "Material Girl" singer went over some other musings before concluding, "Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently."

Madonna also shared a few photos on her Instagram Story, writing "#staysafe" and "#staysane" over the snapshots.

While Madonna might be confident in her ability to go out and about now that she has tested positive for antibodies, which indicates she was exposed to the virus, the Centers for Disease Control says that just because a person tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, it does not necessarily make them immune to the virus.

"A positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from an infection with SARS-CoV-2, or possibly a related coronavirus," the CDC says.

"It’s unclear if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again," the CDC says. "This means that we do not know at this time if antibodies make you immune to the virus."

Like several other musicians, Madonna was forced to cancel multiple shows remaining in her "Madam X" tour last month.

Earlier this month, the entertainer shared that she is teaming up with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation "to find a drug that will prevent or treat COVID-19."

"We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families," she said in an announcement on her website. "I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.