Madonna spoke about both her musical legacy and future in a new interview with Variety

Madonna Says She Refuses to Sell Her Song Catalog Because 'Ownership Is Everything'

Madonna may be a musical trendsetter, but there's one trend she won't be hopping on any time soon.

Despite the fact that high-profile artists from Bruce Springsteen and Sting to Justin Timberlake and Bob Dylan have unloaded their music catalogs for exorbitant sums in recent years, the "Like a Prayer" singer will not be joining them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They're my songs. Ownership is everything isn't it?" she said in a recent interview with Variety. "I mean, that's why [manager Guy Oseary is] buying [NFTs]."

Though Madonna, 63, is standing firm in not wanting to sell her catalog, she's certainly not opposed to adding to it. The "Material Girl" singer said she's currently on the hunt for "interesting, fun ways" to rerelease her catalog and "introduce my music to a new generation."

"The whole thing with 'Frozen' was so fun, but I woke up one day and went, 'I'm sick of living in the past!'" she said. "I want to go on tour again, I'm a creature of the stage. That is my happy place."

A Sickick remix of Madonna's 1998 hit "Frozen" featuring Fireboy DML went viral on TikTok last year, and the star capitalized on the renewed popularity by officially releasing the remix in December.

Madonna Madonna | Credit: Ricardo Gomes

"I was like, 'Hey, wait a minute. What is this? This is my song,'" the star told PEOPLE in May. "It all happened by divine inspiration, I guess, because then once I heard them, I wanted to make more of them and do new versions of them that had different people singing on them and doing their take on it."

She released Finally Enough Love, a 16-track remix collection that explores her dominance on the Billboard Dance Club chart — where she's notched a record-breaking 50 No. 1 singles — for more than 40 years, in June. An extended version of the compilation featuring versions of all 50 songs that've topped the chart will be released Aug. 19.

"From where I started, making music in my apartment on the Lower East Side, and then having to go to a recording studio to record it, to where I am now and how I've been working, it was a good lesson on how music has changed and the way we make music has changed, the way we listen to music has changed," she said in May. "It was kind of historical education, listening to my own remixes."

With 2022 marking 40 years since Madonna's recording debut, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is gearing up for what's next. The star announced a partnership with Warner Music Group in August 2021 that gives WMG representation of her entire body of work, including 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums and compilations.

A statement announcing the partnership also teased exciting releases from the star, who is currently working on a biopic film about her life.

"This new deal heralds the launch next year of an extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon," read the statement. "For the first time, Madonna will personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums, as well as introduce unique releases for special events, and much more."

Madonna recently made an appearance at Britney Spears' wedding, where she shared a kiss with the bride and sang her 1990 classic "Vogue" alongside Spears, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace.