Madonna Says She Doesn't 'Think About' Her Age When Performing: I'll 'Go Until the Wheels Fall Off'

Madonna is timeless.

In an interview with Jeremy O. Harris for V Magazine to discuss her new documentary, Madonna talked about her decision to continue performing at 63 years old.

"I can't think of any women after 60 performing live for people consistently. And even those women didn't perform at the level that you're performing. Does that scare you at all?" Harris, 32, asked the pop icon.

"I don't even think about my age, to tell you the truth. I just keep going. Even when I performed almost my entire tour in agony, I had no cartilage left in my right hip, and everyone kept saying, 'You gotta stop, you gotta stop.' I said, 'I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off,'" Madonna said. "And it was COVID that shut us down in Paris when we still had 10 days left of shows and I was going to keep going. I didn't care how much it hurt."

For Madonna, it's a matter of doing what she loves most — not age.

"But to your point, I don't ever think about the limitations of time and when I should be stopping," the "Hung Up" singer said. "I only think about it when extremely ignorant people say to me, 'Don't you think you've earned the right to just sit back and enjoy all of your success and all things that you've achieved and retire?'"

She continued, "Not retire, no one would dare say that word to me. I say to them, 'Wait a second. Why do you think I do what I do?' 'Why do you do what you do? Do you have a stop date for yourself?'"

She also said that she thinks the stopping point comes when "we don't have any f—ing ideas, when we don't feel inspired anymore." For now, however, she said she hopes "I look cute when I'm doing it (performing)" — and she doesn't "think about stopping."

Last week, the "Vogue" singer shared a series of selfies to her Instagram in which she was seen perusing a working copy of the screenplay for her upcoming biopic.

"Grateful for the success of Madame ❌, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" Madonna wrote in the caption, referencing her recently released concert documentary.

The musician also stopped by on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the concert documentary earlier this month — and was seen hilariously crawling across his desk in an attempt to "disturb" the peace.

When asked what she hopes viewers take away from the documentary, Madonna explained, "Art is important in our lives. I don't think people emphasize that enough."

She also revealed to Fallon, 47, that she turned down a role in The Matrix.