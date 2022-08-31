Madonna is opening up about her life, career — and penchant for sex.

In a Q&A video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Tuesday titled "Finally Enough Talk: 50 Questions with Madonna," released to accompany her new remix compilation Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, the Queen of Pop was interviewed by a digital voice about everything from music to marriage.

Throughout the nearly seven-minute clip, the 64-year-old decades-long hitmaker provided the same, single-word answer for her greatest guilty pleasure, astrological sign, current favorite obsession, secret to success, life mantra and the act that keeps her going: "Sex."

Similarly, Madge also revealed her favorite thing to make: "Wait for it... love."

The "Express Yourself" icon's love for sexuality also inspired her response to the question, "If you could only wear one thing for the rest of your life, what would that be?"

"My 24-karat gold vibrator necklace," she replied.

Her favorite snack? "I can't remember his name. Oh, no! Big d---. I don't ask that much," she cheekily noted.

Asked about a life decision that "wasn't the best idea," Madonna assuredly said, "Getting married. Both times!"

Madonna. Madonna/Youtube

The superstar was previously married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. One year after her second marriage ended, Madonna appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and said, "I think I'd rather get run over by a train [then get married again]."

While Madonna's remained friends with Penn, 62, she said her marriage to Ritchie, 53, left her feeling imprisoned in a 2015 interview with The Sun. "There were times I felt incarcerated. I wasn't really allowed to be myself," the performer told the outlet at the time. "You've got to find someone who accepts who you are and is comfortable with that."

Speaking to Details magazine in 2011, Ritchie called their marriage "a soap opera" but said, "It's definitely not something I regret... The experience was ultimately very positive. I love the kids [Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 16] and that came out of it, and I could see no other route to take."

Elsewhere in the Q&A video, Madonna said her two favorite remixes on Finally Enough Love are "Ray of Light" and "Die Another Day," named Kendrick Lamar as her dream collaborator as well as Debbie Harry and David Bowie as her early musical inspirations.

She also teased an upcoming new album, return to the house music genre and a potential 2023 tour in support of her record-breaking 50 number one singles on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Asked about the idea of getting back in the studio with Britney Spears, her friend and "Me Against the Music" collaborator, Madge excitedly said, "I'm gagging to work with Britney again." (In the clip's closing blooper reel, she also shouted, "It's Britney, bitch!")

Sharing her opinions and experiences throughout her extensive music career, Madonna said the hardest music video she's worked on was "Die Another Day," while her favorite clip is "Take a Bow."

She named "Killers Who Are Partying" as her favorite Madame X track, said "Like a Prayer" is her favorite song to perform live and revealed Rebel Heart was the most stressful album she's ever created. "Too many guest appearances," she detailed of the 2015 album, which featured Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Mike Tyson and Nas.

Madonna also offered up some wisdom, including her life motto — "Don't f--- with the queen" — and how she finds inspiration after four-plus decades in the music industry.

"There's no end to the inspiration," she explained. "If you're a curious person, and you're paying attention to life, you will never stop being inspired."