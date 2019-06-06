Madonna Alleges Harvey Weinstein Crossed 'Boundaries' with Her: He Was 'Sexually Flirtatious'

Madonna is opening up about her experience with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a new interview with the New York Times Magazine, published on Wednesday, the pop star, 60, described her experience working with the Weinstein-owned company Miramax on her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare.

“Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn’t interested,” Madonna said of the disgraced movie mogul, 67.

The musician joins a list of more than 100 other women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd, who have come forward with misconduct or sexual assault allegations against Weinstein since investigations by The New York Times and The New Yorker were published in October 2017. (The producer has previously denied all allegations.)

“I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business,” Madonna claimed. “And we were all, ‘Harvey gets to do that because he’s got so much power and he’s so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.’ So that was it.”

“So when it happened, I was really like, ‘Finally,’” Madonna said of seeing the New York Times and New Yorker exposés.

“I wasn’t cheering from the rafters because I’m never going to cheer for someone’s demise,” she continued. “I don’t think that’s good karma anyway. But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable.”

Last month, Weinstein reached a tentative $44 million agreement while settling a pending civil-rights lawsuit by the New York State Attorney General’s Office. The agreement would see him compensate numerous plaintiffs, including women who have sued him for alleged sexual misconduct and board members of his former movie company.

The reported civil settlement does not impact the separate criminal case against Weinstein, in which he is charged with rape and other sex crimes against two women. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to those charges and his trial is set for September 9.

In the wake of the 2017 reports, Weinstein’s studio — which he founded with his brother and business partner, Bob — filed for bankruptcy in March 2018. He and his wife, Georgina Chapman, also divorced.

Prior to his criminal trial, Weinstein is free on a $1 million bail with GPS monitoring, according to the Los Angeles Times.