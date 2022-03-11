The pop icon, 63, dropped a music video on Thursday for the Madonna Vs Sickick Fireboy DML Remix of "Frozen" from her 1998 album Ray of Light

Madonna Revisits Her '90s Hit 'Frozen' in First Music Video in 3 Years for a Remix with Fireboy DML

Madonna is revisiting one of her timeless hits in a sumptuous new music video for a remix that first gained traction on TikTok last year.

The video, for "Madonna Vs Sickick - Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)," features the 63-year-old pop icon in a black leather getup featuring fishnet stockings, tassels and layered silver crucifixes.

The song opens with the Material Girl's iconic lyrics from 1998's "Frozen," which appeared on her Grammy-winning seventh album Ray of Light: "How can life be what you want it to be? You're frozen, when your heart's not open."

Recognizable images from the original monochromatic music video remain, like the black Doberman and a silhouette shattering into flying crows over a desert landscape.

But the black-haired Madonna from the original late-'90s clip is replaced here with the contemporary version, rocking straight blonde locks, fishnets, wraparound sunglasses and hefty bling on her black-gloved fingers.

Madonna is also seen smoking what appears to be a large blunt in the new clip.

Madonna Credit: Madonna/YouTube

Soon, she is joined by Nigerian singer Fireboy DML, who dances next to her on his knees at one point and sings: "Baby, I've been there for so long, now you say you don't want this no more... Don't make me waste my time, I've been waiting all my life."

Madonna first began touting a Sickick remix version of "Frozen" on social media months ago, after the song exploded in popularity after it debuted on TikTok last March.

The artist went on to officially release the track in December, and as reported by Variety, that helped it reach even further success with more than 49 million global streams.

The new video uses the Sickick remix and adds Fireboy DML as a featured artist.

Madonna's last original music video was released in July 2019, for the song "Batuka" off of that year's album Madame X. She also dropped a music video last October for a remix of "Bitch I'm Loca" from the same album, featuring Maluma, but that clip featured reused behind-the-scenes footage from her Rolling Stone photo shoot.