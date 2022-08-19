Madonna Unveils 'Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones', an Epic Career-Spanning Remix Compilation

Madonna is celebrating her extensive, iconic and chart-topping discography.

Following a months-long rollout, the Queen of Pop released the complete version of her new compilation album, Finally Enough Love, which features remixes of all 50 Madonna songs that've topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart throughout her legendary career, on Friday.

She's the only artist to have ever topped any Billboard chart 50 times.

Marking the first release in Madonna's recent partnership with Warner Music Group to issue several catalog releases over multiple years, Finally Enough Love first dropped June 24 in a tight, 16-track format featuring hits from 1989's "Like A Prayer" and "Express Yourself" to 2019's "Medellín" with Maluma.

The new 50-track version, titled Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, is jam-packed with over 220 minutes of remixes from Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon and the late Avicii, among other well-known DJs and producers.

Fans are in for an extra special treat, as more than 20 of its tracks are being released commercially for the first time.

Madonna. Warner Music

Madonna opened up about the compilation in a new interview with V Magazine. "Putting this project together was like taking a trip down memory lane. It was a cathartic, emotional experience and brought back so many memories," she told the outlet. "I realized how hard I've worked, and what an adventurous musical life I've led! Most importantly, it made me realize how meaningful dance music has always been to me."

Both Finally Enough Love and Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones are now available on streaming services, and both digital and physical copies are available on Madonna's website along with a brand-new merchandise collection.

The 16-track version is available in CD and 2-LP formats, while the complete, 50-track edition can be bought in 3-CD and limited edition 6-LP red or black vinyl formats.

The compilation project also highlights Madonna's first remix album, You Can Dance, released in 1987, which has sold over five million copies worldwide to date. Finally Enough Love includes fresh versions of the You Can Dance remixes of 1985's "Into the Groove," 1982's "Everybody" and 1983's "Physical Attraction."

Madonna. James Devaney/GC Images

Since the announcement of Finally Enough Love in May, Madonna's promoted the project with two special performance events in New York City.

In June, she put on "WoW, Finally Enough Love," an impressive variety show for fans at Terminal 5 in Manhattan that featured appearances from RuPaul's Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen — who emceed — as well as Violet Chachki, Laganja Estranja and Pixie Aventura, who performed to some of Madge's biggest hits, from "Vogue" to "Justify My Love."

Then, Madonna went on to perform with the drag queens, as well as queer artists like Saucy Santana and Tokischa, with whom she shared a make-out session.

Earlier this month, Madonna reunited with collaborator Nile Rodgers — with whom she created 1984's Like a Virgin album — for a roller-skating dance party at DiscOasis in Central Park to celebrate the release of Finally Enough Love.