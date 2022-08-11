Madonna Recalls Hearing Her Career 'Was Over With' After 'Like a Virgin' Performance on MTV

"Like a Virgin" went on to become Madonna's first of 12 number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100

By
Published on August 11, 2022 11:14 AM

Madonna was once told that "Like a Virgin" would not make her, but break her.

While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, the Queen of Pop, 63, remembered the harsh words her then-manager Freddy DeMann had following her now-iconic performance of "Like a Virgin," at the very first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984.

Reflecting on the release of her sophomore album Like a Virgin that year, host Jimmy Fallon pointed out that music producer Nile Rodgers wanted her to drop "Material Girl" as the album's lead single, but "Like a Virgin" was used instead.

"I don't know why they chose 'Like A Virgin' because I thought it was quite controversial," Madonna told the host, 47. "It turned out that the controversial thing wasn't the song itself but my performance at the MTV Awards, the first MTV Awards."

She continued, "I walked down these very steep stairs…and I got to the bottom, and started dancing around, and my white stiletto pumps fell off," which caused her white wedding dress to flip up and expose her butt as she reached to grab the shoes.

At the time, showing that much skin was scandalous in itself, the star said.

Singer Madonna during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Those were the days when you shouldn't show your butt to have a career," Madonna joked. "Now it's the opposite… I didn't even know my butt was showing!"

After the accident, when the performance wrapped, the pop legend said her manager told her backstage that "career was over with."

"Wow," Fallon replied.

Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards, 1984
Courtest Everett Collection

But instead of derailing her career, the history-making performance of "Like a Virgin" catapulted Madonna to new heights as she pushed the limits for artistic expression on stage, though such audacity was unconventional at the time.

"Like a Virgin" became Madonna's first of 12 number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and, in 2014, 30 years after the performance, MTV called Madonna's performance "one of the most important and most unforgettable VMA performances ever, if not one of the most iconic pop performances of all time."

Related Articles
Host Jimmy Fallon, singer Madonna, and The Roots during Classroom Instruments on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Madonna Performs 'Music' on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' as Special Segment Returns
Newton-John_Olivia_016_c_MOA.jpg
A Look Back at Olivia Newton-John's Most Memorable Songs
Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid
MTV VMAs Announces Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! at the Disco as 2022 Performers
Watch Madonna Give Maluma a Lap Dance at His Hometown Medallo En El Mapa Stadium Concert Photo Credit is Phraa
Watch Madonna Give Maluma a Lap Dance at His Hometown Medallo en el Mapa Stadium Concert
Lionel Richie cover
'American Idol' Judges Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 20th Anniversary
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Billboard Music Awards 2022: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Night
Image
Remembering Prince's Life in Photos
Madonna Announces 'Finally Enough Love' Collection to Celebrate Record-Breaking 50 No. 1 Dance Chart Hits
Madonna Announces 'Finally Enough Love' Collection to Celebrate Record-Breaking 50 No. 1 Dance Chart Hits
Diddy Sean John
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards: 'I'm the Ringmaster'
Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Red Hot Chili Peppers
Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Lady Gaga Grammys
A History of Lady Gaga at the Grammys
Mary J. Blige
Mary J Blige to Be Honored with Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards: 'I Am Truly Humbled'
taylor swift; mickey guyton; ariana grande
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
The BRIT Awards 2022 – Red Carpet Arrivals
From Breaking Records to Graduating High School: A Look Back at Olivia Rodrigo's Amazing Year
Britney Spears performs 2001 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
The Wildest MTV VMAs Moments Ever
David Foster
David Foster Remembers Natalie Cole on the 30th Anniversary of 'Unforgettable... With Love' : 'A Really Good Friend to Me'