Madonna Poses with 4 of Her Children While Hyping Up New Art Project: 'A Family Affair'

Madonna kept her children close while video chatting with a fellow artist and collaborator this week.

The music superstar, 63, appeared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday with her children David Banda and Mercy James, both 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 9, as the kids waved to the screen in front of which their mother sat.

Madonna, outfitted in a tuxedo jacket, fishnet top and layered necklaces, was conversing via video with the artist known as Beeple, with whom she is collaborating on a new art project.

Her Madgesty added the caption "Its [sic] a Family Affair...". The monitor she was using for the video chat was propped up on a book about Frida Kahlo, an artist Madonna frequently credits as being a central influence.

The Grammy winner is also mother to eldest daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, and son Rocco Ritchie, 21.

For Mother's Day, Madonna shared a sweet supercut to her Instagram feed, showing photos and video clips of herself with her kids from over the years.

The post, set to "Zou bisou bisou" by Gillian Hills, showed Madonna's four younger children embracing their mom and kissing her cheek, along with photos of Lourdes, or Lola, posing next to her famous mom at her 62nd birthday party in Jamaica in 2020.

The opening image in the post was of Madonna holding a portrait of herself as a child, sitting on the lap of her late mother and namesake.

The senior Madonna, full name Madonna Louise Fortin Ciccone, died in 1963 when the future icon was only 5 years old.

"Happy Mother's DAY first And foremost to the Divine Goddess Mother Earth who gives us life everyday regardless of how little appreciation we show her," Madonna wrote in the caption to her post.