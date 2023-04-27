Madonna Enjoys Piano Recital Date Night with Boxer Beau Josh Popper

The Queen of Pop is out on the town.

Madonna, 64, enjoyed a recent piano recital date with her beau Josh Popper. The "Like a Virgin" singer posted a series of shots to her Instagram story on Wednesday, tagging piano duo the LaBeque sisters, Katia and Marielle, and crediting them with an "amazing night out" alongside a photo from the performance.

Madonna/Instagram

Subsequent snaps featured Madonna posing with the sisters as well as three of her children — Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 — followed by two pictures of her and Popper walking what appears to be backstage.

Madonna seems to have some future piano stars on her hands, too, having shared scenes in the past from a December at-home piano recital Mercy, Stella and Estere all participated in.

Madonna/Instagram

Popper, meanwhile, is a New York City-based boxing coach, also known for a brief stint on the reality show Summer House during the Feb. 27 episode.

Popper trained cast member Samantha Feher, who later invited him to a Hamptons house party before deciding they weren't a romantic match.

Madonna/Instagram

According to Daily Mail, the 29-year-old met Madonna after training her son, David, 17, at his gym Bredwinners in New York City.

Madonna and Popper were first spotted together in a series of photos shared to Popper's Instagram on Feb. 12, which featured the "Material Girl" singer standing next to the athlete along with some other individuals after he won a match at Gleason's Gym.

About a month earlier, on Jan. 17, the musical legend announced she'll be commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career later this year with The Celebration Tour, which will span 35 cities around the world starting in July.

And, Madonna is doing more than just gearing up to go global — she's also preparing to release Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Edition on June 23: a new multi-colored vinyl version of her sold-out 6-LP collection Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

With more than 220 minutes of remixes, Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Edition showcases the many musical reinventions that catapulted Madonna to international pop stardom, from 1983's "Holiday" to 2019's "I Don't Search I Find."