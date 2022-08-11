Madonna Performs 'Music' on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' as Special Segment Returns

Madonna and Jimmy Fallon performed a charged-up rendition of her hit single "Music" alongside The Roots and it was as epic as fans would expect.

During an appearance Wednesday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 63-year-old pop legend teamed up with Fallon, 47, and the show's house band for the segment "Classroom Instruments," which the host first introduced in 2012. The feature had been on hiatus for 2 ½ years, Billboard reported.

Taking things back to 2000, when "Music" was first released, everyone wore black-and-white patterned shirts as they belted out the upbeat song using only classroom instruments, including a rainbow-colored xylophone, a ukulele and the Queen of Pop on the triangle.

Kicking things up a notch, the green room transformed into club scene as the lights flashed, turning the tees neon as the performers added sunglasses.

This is not the first time the "Material Girl" singer has joined forces with Fallon and The Roots for the fan-favorite music segment, which has also previously welcomed Adele, the Jonas Brothers, and even The Muppets. Back in April 2015, Madonna performed a version of her '80s hit "Holiday."

In addition to their entertaining performance Wednesday, Madonna also sat down with Fallon and spoke about her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. There, she spoke about how she was told her career was over following her now-iconic performance of "Like a Virgin" at the first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984.

"I don't know why they chose 'Like A Virgin' because I thought it was quite controversial," Madonna admitted. "It turned out that the controversial thing wasn't the song itself but my performance at the MTV Awards, the first MTV Awards."

She continued, "I walked down these very steep stairs…and I got to the bottom, and started dancing around, and my white stiletto pumps fell off," which caused her dress to flip up and expose her backside when she went bent over to grab them.

"Those were the days when you shouldn't show your butt to have a career," she joked. "Now it's the opposite… I didn't even know my butt was showing!"

After the accident, her manager told her backstage that her "career was over with," she said.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones will be released on all platforms on Aug. 19.