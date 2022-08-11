Madonna Performs 'Music' on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' as Special Segment Returns

Madonna was the first guest back on the "Classroom Instruments" segment following a 2 ½ year hiatus

By
Published on August 11, 2022 10:13 AM

Madonna and Jimmy Fallon performed a charged-up rendition of her hit single "Music" alongside The Roots and it was as epic as fans would expect.

During an appearance Wednesday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 63-year-old pop legend teamed up with Fallon, 47, and the show's house band for the segment "Classroom Instruments," which the host first introduced in 2012. The feature had been on hiatus for 2 ½ years, Billboard reported.

Taking things back to 2000, when "Music" was first released, everyone wore black-and-white patterned shirts as they belted out the upbeat song using only classroom instruments, including a rainbow-colored xylophone, a ukulele and the Queen of Pop on the triangle.

Kicking things up a notch, the green room transformed into club scene as the lights flashed, turning the tees neon as the performers added sunglasses.

Host Jimmy Fallon and singer Madonna during Classroom Instruments on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

This is not the first time the "Material Girl" singer has joined forces with Fallon and The Roots for the fan-favorite music segment, which has also previously welcomed Adele, the Jonas Brothers, and even The Muppets. Back in April 2015, Madonna performed a version of her '80s hit "Holiday."

In addition to their entertaining performance Wednesday, Madonna also sat down with Fallon and spoke about her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. There, she spoke about how she was told her career was over following her now-iconic performance of "Like a Virgin" at the first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984.

Host Jimmy Fallon, singer Madonna, and The Roots during Classroom Instruments on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

"I don't know why they chose 'Like A Virgin' because I thought it was quite controversial," Madonna admitted. "It turned out that the controversial thing wasn't the song itself but my performance at the MTV Awards, the first MTV Awards."

She continued, "I walked down these very steep stairs…and I got to the bottom, and started dancing around, and my white stiletto pumps fell off," which caused her dress to flip up and expose her backside when she went bent over to grab them.

Singer Madonna during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Those were the days when you shouldn't show your butt to have a career," she joked. "Now it's the opposite… I didn't even know my butt was showing!"

After the accident, her manager told her backstage that her "career was over with," she said.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones will be released on all platforms on Aug. 19.

Related Articles
Newton-John_Olivia_016_c_MOA.jpg
A Look Back at Olivia Newton-John's Most Memorable Songs
Madonna, Saucy Santana
Madonna Raps About Spending Money on 'Material Gworrllllllll!' Remix with Viral Star Saucy Santana
Kim Petras
Kim Petras Says Her Album Release Is Stalled, Approves Fans Listening to Leaks: 'I Just Wanna Quit'
Madonna
Madonna Says She Refuses to Sell Her Song Catalog Because 'Ownership Is Everything'
Kim Kardashian, The Rock, Vanessa Bryant and More Celebs Sing Along to Ciara’s New Song “Jump” — Watch! https://www.instagram.com/p/CgM-1sGJYco/
Kim Kardashian, The Rock, Vanessa Bryant and More Celebs Sing Along to Ciara's New Song 'Jump' — Watch!
Madonna Announces 'Finally Enough Love' Collection to Celebrate Record-Breaking 50 No. 1 Dance Chart Hits
Madonna Announces 'Finally Enough Love' Collection to Celebrate Record-Breaking 50 No. 1 Dance Chart Hits
Coldplay's New 'Biutyful' Music Video Features Puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop
Coldplay's 'Biutyful' Music Video Stars The Weirdos, an Alien Band from Jim Henson's Creature Shop
Demi Lovato, John Mayer
Demi Lovato Shares the 'Intriguing' Secret Songwriting Trick They Learned from John Mayer
Watch Madonna Give Maluma a Lap Dance at His Hometown Medallo En El Mapa Stadium Concert Photo Credit is Phraa
Watch Madonna Give Maluma a Lap Dance at His Hometown Medallo en el Mapa Stadium Concert
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Play Guitar and Sing in Impromptu 'Tonight Show' Musical Performance
evan rachel wood and madonna
See Evan Rachel Wood Wow with Madonna, Alanis Morissette Singing Impressions
lady gaga
The Best Moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
The Most Shocking — and Most Moving — Grammys Moments of the 2000s
Grammy Awards Arrivals
Questlove Appears to Poke Fun at Will Smith Slap During 2022 Grammys: 'Stay 500 Feet Away from Me'
Kate Hudson
Watch Kate Hudson Sing an Impressive Doo-Wop Version of Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'
18FEE113
63 of Madonna's Most Unforgettable Looks in Honor of Her Birthday