Madonna Posts Silly Snap with Rumored Backup Dancer Boyfriend After Canceling Tour's Final Show

2020 is looking bright for Madonna!

The legendary pop powerhouse, 61, shared a pair of fun photographs to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, where she proclaimed she was “Saying Good-bye to 2019! 🎉🎉🎉” alongside son David Banda, 14, and her backup dancer/rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

In the first snapshot, Madonna playfully sticks out her tongue for the camera while Williams, 25, reaches down low for something off camera on the boat they’re hanging out on.

The second image shows the pair posing aboard the boat with David, who appears to be at the helm of the vessel. A sparsely clouded blue sky serves as a sunny backdrop for the trio.

“We Continue to Swim with Sharks!” the singer continued in her caption. “And Take the Road Less Traveled by!! 🦈 🦈🦈 #fun #healing #davidbanda @ahla_malik.”

Madonna was spotted with Williams — his hands around her waist — on her hotel balcony in Miami on Dec. 14, ahead of a run of Florida shows that week.

Williams was recently on the road with the singer as part of her Madame X Tour, and has been a fixture on her Instagram account since earlier this year, making occasional appearances throughout the summer and fall.

In the clips, the two are pictured boarding a helicopter, leaning on each other after a tough tour rehearsal and celebrating Madame X debuting atop the Billboard 200 upon its release in June.

A rep for Madonna has not commented on the nature of their relationship.

Madonna’s latest Instagram post featuring Williams comes one week after she shared that, per doctor’s orders, she was canceling the last North American show of her Madame X tour because of injury. Sharing a video of a moment in her show that requires her to ascend a ladder, the star wrote that the maneuvers left her in tears.

“As I climbed the ladder to sing ‘Batuka’ on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days,” she captioned the clip on Instagram. “With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it.”

The “Material Girl” hitmaker — who resumed her tour after canceling a few dates late last month due to what she described as “overwhelming pain” — wrote that though she has chosen to power through in the past, she now must take precautions to avoid irreparable injuries.

“I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!!” Madonna continued. “However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show.”