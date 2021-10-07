Watch Madonna Fans Sing Along to 'Express Yourself' in Clip from Upcoming Documentary Madame X
Madame X will premiere on Paramount+ on Oct. 8
Whatever Madonna says, goes — and she's saying never settle for less.
On Thursday, Paramount+ is releasing a clip with PEOPLE from the icon's highly anticipated documentary titled Madame X, set to premiere on Friday. In the video clip, fans can watch Madonna on stage during her world tour with her daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9, among others — as they sing along to her hit "Express Yourself."
At the opening of the video, Madonna, 63, brings Mercy into the spotlight and puts her arm around her as she says, "I try to raise my children to believe that we never have to settle for second best. Ever."
She continued, "We deserve only the best, each and every one of us. So if I've told you once, I've told you 100 thousand times."
"Don't go for second best baby / Put your love to the test," she sings, as her background singers and the audience joins along. "You know, you know you've got to / Make him express how he feels and maybe / Then you'll know your love is real."
"Express yourself," sings Mercy, as she and Madonna trade off on the mic.
The queen of pop first announced her documentary in July — which will document her last world tour, an intimate yet theatrical outing that brought her alter-ego Madame X to life. During this tour, she performed her greatest hits — along with songs from her fourteenth studio album, also titled Madame X.
In a statement at the time, the artist said: "Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity."
The documentary was filmed in Lisbon, Portugal and the "Hung Up" singer has said that the local culture inspired Madame X. Her children — David Banda, 16, along with Mercy, Estere and Stella relocated to the coastal city in 2017 so David could play soccer there.
RELATED: Madonna Slame DaBaby for His 'Hateful' and Misinformed Remarks About HIV: 'Know Your Facts'
On Tuesday, the Grammy-winner shared another exciting teaser from the documentary on Instagram.
"Have You Ever Been Pushed.,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,💨🍃🌬?," wrote the star. "Madame ❌ is coming to Disturb Your Peace!! 🧨👠♥️ Oct 8th—Paramount + #ciaobella."
Last week, the singer celebrated David's 16th birthday by sharing several photos from their family's sweet celebration.
"Sweet 16 in our New Back Yard! So much to be grateful for!! 🏠🎈🎉🎈🎂 💙🙏🏼 #davidbanda," she wrote in the caption accompanying the photos.
On his actual birthday a few days before, Madonna shared another carousel of throwback photos in celebration.
"David Banda!! I cannot believe you have grown into This Young Man! This Artist. This Athlete. This Articulate and Charismatic Human," she wrote in her caption. "Who knew when i met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature?Happy Sweet Sixteen! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤. Im so proud of you!"
