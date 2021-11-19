Madonna responded to the news that the world's richest dog is selling her former Miami home

Madonna Looks Bummed That a Dog Is Selling Her Former Mansion for '3 Times' What She Did

Madonna is sharing her feelings about a recent real estate story that had her name in the news.

The music icon, 63, appeared in a series of shots on her Instagram Story on Thursday looking glum, with a caption that read, "When you find out a dog is selling your old house for 3 times the amount you sold it for!"

The singer added the emojis for a house and a crying face, underneath photos that saw her seated on a couch with her head in her hands.

Madonna also included two screengrabs to articles written about her former Miami mansion, which is being sold for $32 million by its current owner — a dog named Gunther VI.

The pampered pooch, known as the richest dog in the world, inherited his fortune from the late German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein and is selling the waterfront Miami estate once occupied by the singer.

The German Shepherd is the beneficiary of a trust that owns the nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath home, which has now been listed for a whopping $31.75 million, PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday.

The canine, who sleeps in the pop icon's former bedroom, inherited Leibenstein's entire $80 million fortune via his grandfather. Leibenstein, who died in 1992, had no children or close relatives, according to several reports.

Gunther IV, the second dog in the lineage, actually purchased the home from Madonna 20 years ago before she moved to England with then-husband Guy Ritchie.

Gunther VI's wealth is handled by The Gunther Corporation, which was created and designed to ensure that the dog is properly cared for.