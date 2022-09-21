Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'

Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!

On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.

In the music video, directed by Sasha Kasiuha, Madonna, 62, and Tokischa, 26, are seen dancing on each other, kissing and seemingly praying in the middle of a dance party.

Parts of Madonna's original vocals are still present in the remix, as Tokischa (whose real name is Tokischa Altagracia Peralta Juárez) incorporates her rapping skills.

The "Vogue" singer shared a clip from the video on Instagram writing, "Hung up on Tokischa—- Video out now!!👅🔥👅🔥👅🔥 @tokischa.popola."

Madonna and Tokischa. Madonna/YouTube

The music video was filmed in Washington Heights in New York City, and according to Page Six, the cops arrived and attempted to shut it down due to noise complaints by disturbed neighbors.

Originally released on Madonna's Confessions on the Dance Floor in 2005, "Hung Up" topped the charts in several countries around the world and reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

"Hung Up on Tokischa" follows Madonna's release of Finally Enough Love last month, which features remixes of all 50 Madonna songs that've topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Before that, she released "Material Gworrllllllll!" with Saucy Santana — a remix of 1984's "Material Girl" — in August and a remix of her 1998 song "Frozen" with rapper 070 Shake in March.

Last month, Madonna uploaded a Q&A video to her YouTube channel called "Finally Enough Talk: 50 Questions with Madonna.

Throughout the nearly seven-minute clip, Madonna provided the same, single-word answer for her greatest guilty pleasure, astrological sign, current favorite obsession, secret to success, life mantra and the act that keeps her going: "Sex."

She also teased an upcoming new album, return to the house music genre and a potential 2023 tour in support of her record-breaking 50 number one singles on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Asked about the idea of getting back in the studio with Britney Spears, her friend and "Me Against the Music" collaborator, she excitedly said in the video, "I'm gagging to work with Britney again." (In the clip's closing blooper reel, she also shouted, "It's Britney, bitch!")

Madonna also offered up some wisdom, including her life motto — "Don't f--- with the queen" — and how she finds inspiration after four-plus decades in the music industry.

"There's no end to the inspiration," she explained. "If you're a curious person, and you're paying attention to life, you will never stop being inspired."

Madonna was also recently spotted sitting front row at Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week show earlier this month with two of her children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 22.