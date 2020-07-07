Madonna Goes Topless in New Mirror Selfie: 'Everyone Has a Crutch'

Madonna is showing some skin.

On Monday, the "Material Girl" singer, 61, showed off her bare top half in a new bathroom mirror selfie she posted to social media, wearing nothing but black underwear, a glittery hat and some jewelry.

"Everyone has a Crutch...............," the star captioned the photo in which she leans on a crutch.

In March, Madonna revealed on Instagram that she fell on stage during a performance and landed on her tail bone "when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake."

"I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing," she said. "However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece."

Image zoom Madonna Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Throughout the year, Madonna has dealt with different injuries, which have caused her to cancel many of her "Madame X" tour shows.

“I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London,” Madonna wrote at the time, captioning a photo of herself sitting with what appeared to be a cane. “Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.”

The "Like a Prayer" singer had previously canceled the last North American show of her tour in Miami because of injury in December, and three shows in Boston the previous month.

Image zoom Madonna GLAAD / Twitter

Like many other musicians this year, Madonna was forced to cancel the remaining shows in her "Madam X" tour due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In late April, the pop star shared on her social media that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in a video that she dubbed "Quarantine Diaries No. 14."

"I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," Madonna said in the noir-themed clip, in which she writes out some thoughts on a typewriter. She added that she plans to spend some time out of her house in light of the test results.

"So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining," she said in the video.

The "Material Girl" hitmaker went over some other musings before concluding, "Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently."