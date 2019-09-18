Madonna Enlists Her Kids — and Rosie O’Donnell! — for Madame X Tour Kickoff in Brooklyn

Madonna made the kickoff to her intimate Madame X theater tour a family affair.

For the first of her 17 shows Brooklyn’s BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, the singer, 61, had three of her children — Mercy James, 13, and twin daughters Estere and Stelle, 6 — appear onstage to lead the sold-out crowd into a sing-a-long of Madonna’s 1989 anthem “Express Yourself.”

And during her performance of her 1997 classic “Frozen,” the Material Girl was joined by her eldest child, 22-year-old daughter Lourdes, who appeared digitally via a video projection, dancing to the song.

Also in the room were Madonna’s good friends Rosie O’Donnell, Anderson Cooper, Spike Lee and Debi Mazar. O’Donnell even factored into the show: When Madonna took a selfie with a Polaroid camera and offered it to the highest bidder in the room, the actress and comedian walked onstage to offer her cash.

For her Madame X tour debut, Madonna enforced a strict no-cellphone policy that had attendees seal away their devices in pouches that were unlocked at the end of the performance.

The only two photos from the tour that have been released were posted by the singer herself on her Instagram page. “Madame X thanks you for coming,” she captioned the shots showing her in a dark wig. “So Happy to finally have an audience!”

Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary posted a backstage photo after the show, showing himself alongside O’Donnell, Mazar, Madonna, Lee and Cooper. “The show was so good!! Congrats to the incredible Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone,” he captioned the pic. “You were amazing!!!”

The setlist leaned heavily on tracks from her latest album, but also included classics like “Human Nature,” “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.”

The tour includes multiple shows at the BAM throughout September and October, plus a short residency at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago in October, then another at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater in November.

Dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, the Met Philadelphia, and the Jackie Gleason Theatre at the Fillmore Miami Beach will also stretch through December.

Come January, Madonna will head to Europe for shows in Lisbon, Portugal, London, and Paris.

Madame X, her first album since 2015, sees the Grammy winner shedding her famous persona in favor of an alter ego, which she has described as a “secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places” in a promotional Instagram video.

The “Like a Virgin” singer has so far dropped the singles “Medellín,” with Colombian reggaeton star Maluma, “Crave,” and “I Rise.”