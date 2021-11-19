Madonna Drinks Gin from the Bottle in Her Gym: 'Today's Workout'
The singer decided to change up her fitness routine on Thursday
Madonna is giving a glimpse at her fitness routine, which includes staying hydrated.
The seven-time Grammy Award winner, 63, drank some Seventy One gin from the bottle as she posed on a weight bench in her gym, Thursday on Instagram.
"Today's Workout," Madonna wrote in the caption.
She also promoted her Paramount+ special Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A, which premiered Thursday on the streaming platform.
Moderated by RuPaul's Drag Race winners Symone and Aquaria, the special features the music icon's candid answers to questions from a star-studded lineup, including Kim Kardashian West, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Doja Cat, Amy Schumer and more.
The special comes after she dropped a concert documentary entitled Madame X last month on Paramount+, which followed her on her last world tour in 2019 for her 14th studio album of the same name.
Madonna is also working on her own biopic, which was announced last September. She's serving as director and co-writer with Diablo Cody on the project, revealing last month that the script was almost completed, posting a photo of herself lying on the ground while reading the screenplay.
"Grateful for the success of Madame ❌, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" Madonna wrote at the time. "While laying on this gorgeous Rug by Alexander McQueen!"
The Like a Virgin artist previously said she wants to "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," adding: "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive."