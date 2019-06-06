Madonna Defends Using the Term ‘Raped’ To Describe Her Anger Over Recent Profile

Madonna is comparing a recent interview and subsequent magazine article to being “raped” — and she is not backing down from her statements.

After the profile was published on Wednesday in The New York Times, the star took to Instagram to express her frustrations with the piece.

“To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement- It seems. You cant fix society And its endless need to diminish, disparage or degrade that which they know is good,” Madonna wrote in a caption for the Instagram post, which featured several behind-the-scenes shots of photoshoot for the “Madonna at Sixty” story.

“The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN!” she wrote.

The journalist Madonna refers to is Vanessa Grigoriadis, who is also the author of a 2017 book examining sexual assault on college campuses, Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus.

She continued by adding a controversial description of her feelings towards the article.

“Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if they are posing as intellectual feminists,” she wrote. “Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19.”

Her comparison to rape was also used in the “Madonna at Sixty” story, in which she told Grigoriadis that she “felt raped” when her 2015 album Rebel Heart leaked online before its release date. Grigoriadis questioned the pop star’s word choice, writing, “It didn’t feel right to explain that women these days were trying not to use that word metaphorically.”

Image zoom Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

In the NYT piece, the singer also commented on Harvey Weinstein, 67, who has been accused of raping numerous women, describing her experience working with the Weinstein-owned company Miramax on her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare.

“Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn’t interested,” Madonna said of the disgraced movie mogul.

The musician joins a list of more than 100 other women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd, who have come forward with misconduct or sexual assault allegations against Weinstein since investigations by The New York Times and The New Yorker were published in October 2017.