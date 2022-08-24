Madonna's Daughter Lola Leon, aka Lolahol, Drops Lady Gaga-Referencing Debut Single 'Lock&Key'

Lola Leon is following in her mother's footsteps!

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old model (whose birth name is Lourdes) and oldest daughter of Madonna officially launched her music career under the stage name Lolahol with the surprise reveal of her dreamy, dance-pop debut single "Lock&Key" and its gritty, yet hyperreal music video on Wednesday.

Over club-ready production from Samuel Burgess, Hara Kiri and Eartheater, "Lock&Key" finds Leon, 25, seductively crooning through soft, breathy vocals about a relationship with complex dynamics. "I need a breeze / Whisk me away / I need to breathe / Nothing to say," she sings on the track's chorus.

Lola Leon. Moshpxt

The second verse of "Lock&Key" — released via Eartheater's label, Chemical X — seems to reference a quote from a pop superstar who's had a complicated relationship with Leon's mother: Lady Gaga.

"No sleep, next plane, no sleep / Make up, next club, next car / Next plane, no sleep, no fear," sings Leon — apparently nodding to a viral clip from the "Born This Way" icon's 2011 interview with Fuse, in which she said, "No sleep, bus, club, 'nother club, 'nother club, plane, next place, no sleep, no fear, nobody believed in me."

In the Eartheater-directed, futuristic video for the single, Leon poses and performs to the camera in ultra-stylized shots taken around New York City's outer boroughs. She's seen donning high-fashion looks in and out of cars, alongside a man while strolling through a cemetery and on a walk with a large German Shepherd dog.

At the end of the clip, Leon breaks out of a larger-than-life locked heart on a beach before hitting the splits in a bikini paired with a wearable net and another locked heart on a necklace. (References to "Open Your Heart," perhaps?)

As a model, Leon has worked with brands including Marc Jacobs, Swarovski, Mugler and Calvin Klein. Last year, she starred in her first-ever music video for Eartheater's Grand Theft Auto-inspired "Joyride."

Lola Leon "Lock&Key" Single Artwork. Courtesy Chemical X

While "Lock&Key" marks her first official solo release, superfans of Madonna, 63, may remember when Leon — as a teenager — provided backing vocals for the MDNA track "Superstar" in 2012.

In an interview with Madonna's longtime friend Debi Mazar about growing up with the Queen of Pop, 64, published last year via Interview magazine, Leon spoke about the idea of foraying into acting or music.

"Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can't be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don't care about it. Maybe it's too close to home," she told Mazar, 57, emphasizing the importance of privacy in her life.

"I've been judged from a young age, but I think that privacy is the reason why I was able to keep my wits about me and not find myself in a mental asylum," added Leon. "I want to figure out who the f--- I am before I let anyone else try to tell me who I am, you know?"