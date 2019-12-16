Does Madonna Have a New Man? Singer Spotted Cuddling with Backup Dancer Ahlamalik Williams in Miami

Does Madonna have a new man?

The pop superstar, 61, was spotted with backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams — his hands around her waist — on her hotel balcony in Miami Saturday ahead of a run of Florida shows this week. Williams, 25, is currently on the road with Madonna as part of her Madame X Tour, and has been a fixture on her Instagram account since earlier this year, making occasional appearances throughout the summer and fall. In the clips, the two are pictured boarding a helicopter, leaning on each other after a tough tour rehearsal and celebrating Madame X debuting atop the Billboard 200 upon its release in June.

A rep for Madonna has not commented.

After being plagued by injury and pain during the fall, Madonna is now back on track with her tour, although she will be unable to reschedule certain dates.

In November, the Queen of Pop was forced to cancel her Boston run. “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” the singer said. “Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me. The pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame ❌ journey with all of you.”

In October, Madonna had to postpone one of her Brooklyn, New York shows as well.

According to a statement on the singer’s website, she had sustained a knee injury and needed time to recover. Madonna later shared a post on Instagram further explaining the situation.

“Its Hard for Madame ❌ to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee,” she wrote. “I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. It’s time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! 👠. Thank you for your understanding. ♥️. See you very soon !! #recovery #madamextheatre#nevergiveup #ongod.”

The North American leg of the Madame X Tour wraps next week before heading to Europe in 2020.