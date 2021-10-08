"No one's gonna see anything. My God!" Madonna quipped after her stunt, before she flashed her derrière for the in-studio audience and viewers watching at home

Madonna Shocks Jimmy Fallon When She Crawls on His Desk During Tonight Show Appearance

It's Madonna's world and we're just living in it.

On Thursday evening, the 63-year-old musician stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she surprised the late-night host by crawling across his desk in an attempt to "disturb" the peace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Appearing on the program to promote her newly released Paramount+ tour documentary Madame X, Madonna was asked what she hopes viewers will take away from the project, telling Jimmy Fallon, "Art is important in our lives. I don't think people emphasize that enough."

Then explaining to Fallon, 47, that she is "really inspired by James Baldwin, the writer," Madonna said, "... He was a great source of inspiration for the show, and one of the things I quote over and over again in the show is that artists are here to disturb the peace."

"And so I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people's peace while they watch the show. But I mean that in the best way," the "Like a Prayer" singer added to Fallon.

madonna Credit: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON/ youtube

As Fallon commended Madonna for her viewpoint, telling her that she always finds herself getting into "good trouble," the singer then flashed a sly smile before she rose from her seat and stretched across the father of two's desk.

With the in-studio audience cheering, Fallon yelled at the star, telling her, "Madonna! Stop, stop, stop, stop. Stop it! Oh my heavens. Stop it. Stop it. I don't know what to do. Stop it right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fallon then placed his suit jacket across the lower half of the pop icon's body, before she got up from the desk and told the late-night host, "No one's gonna see anything. My God!"

Making her way back to her seat, Madonna then flashed a quick glimpse of her derrière, which made the studio audience erupt with cheers.

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Skin and Armpit Hair in Sparkly Bra Top for 2021 Met Gala Debut

During her guest appearance on The Tonight Show, Madonna also chatted with Fallon about her work as an actress and film roles that she had turned down in years past.

Noting that she passed on a role in The Matrix, Madonna said, "Can you believe that? That's like one of the best movies ever made."

"A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life," the superstar added.

Madonna also confirmed that she similarly missed out on playing Catwoman in Batman Returns and a leading role in Showgirls, though she only regrets the former.