Madonna Celebrates Daughter Lourdes' 22nd Birthday: 'You'll Never Know How Much I Love You'

Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon turned 22 over the weekend — and the proud mom celebrated with sweet Instagram tributes.

On Sunday, the music icon, 60, posted a cuddly picture of the mother-daughter duo. Wearing a black ensemble and cross necklace in the photo, Madonna leans her head towards Lourdes, who dons a furry white jacket. The “Like a Prayer” singer beams as Lourdes, with her chin resting on her hand, gives a sly sideways glance.

Madonna captioned the picture, “You’ll Never know How Much I Love You ♥️ Love You ♥️ Love You ♥️ Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon!”

She added, “#birthdaygirl #princessa.”

In another picture, Madonna and Lourdes — who dated Timothée Chalamet, also 22, when they were high schoolers — wrap their arms around one another at a meal.

“Happy Birthday to My Darling Lolita! ♥️♥️♥️♥️! Light of my Life!” Madonna wrote.

Referencing her song “Little Star” — which Madonna wrote about Lourdes for her first post-birth album, 1998’s Grammy-winning Ray of Light — Madonna added, “Me Preciosa! #littlestar.”

Paris Hilton commented with a string of red hearts. Kelly Ripa wrote, “Beauties,” alongside heart, kiss and cake emojis.

Madonna/Instagram

A third snapshot shows a young Lourdes, whose dad is Madonna’s former flame Carlos Leon, with braided hair and a flower painted on her face.

Madonna wrote, “Never Forget Who You Are Little Star.” She added, “Our Daughters Are The Future!! #daughters #sisterhood #deathtothepatriarchy.”

Madonna, a mom to six kids, has repeatedly used Instagram to celebrate Lourdes’ special day. On her birthday last year, Madonna wrote, “Whether you are in Cuba … or in Kenya … or in our own backyard, you are always in my heart. Happy birthday Lola.”

Two years ago, she posted the same picture of young Lourdes and said, “Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Princess. L.O.L.I.T.A.”

In 2017, Madonna opened up to PEOPLE about raising her kids. “I had this funny notion that when your children get older, they learn to take care of themselves and it gets easier,” she said. “But actually, the older they get, the more challenging it gets — because now they’re becoming adults, and they really need guidance.”

“I want my kids to be loving, decent, compassionate human beings,” she continued. “But it’s been a rollercoaster ride.”