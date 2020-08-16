Madonna Celebrates 62nd Birthday with Her Kids and Ahlamalik Williams in Jamaica

Madonna is taking some time to celebrate with her loved ones!

The pop legend, who revealed back in April that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, rang in her 62nd birthday with her family and rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in Jamaica.

Over the weekend, the mother of six shared a handful of photos from the summertime getaway, including some sweet snaps of twin daughters Estere and Stella, 7. In one sweet image, Estere struck a pose while enjoying the great outdoors, while in another, her twin rocked a bright red lip.

As the festivities wound down for the night, Madonna also shared a short video that showed her and Williams sitting beside one another in rocking chairs alongside Estere.

In true Leo fashion, the singer went on to post a series of fierce selfies that showed off her "resting birthday bitch face."

Image zoom Madonna's daughter Estere Madonna/Instagram

Image zoom Madonna's daughter Stella Madonna/Instagram

Image zoom Madonna, Ahlamalik Williams and Estere Madonna/Instagram

The festivities came just days after Madonna’s eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, celebrated a very special birthday of his own: his 20th!

“Happy Birthday Rocco,” the proud mom wrote in a social media tribute, featuring a number of photos of the pair taken over the past two decades.

“How did 20 years go by so fast ?” she asked, before adding, “I Love You more than you will ever know.”

The singer is also a mother to daughter Lourdes Leon, 23, David Banda and Mercy James, both 14.

Throughout the year, Madonna has dealt with different injuries, which caused her to cancel many of her Madame X tour shows — before coronavirus concerns put an end to the tour.

In May, shortly after sharing that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, the singer revealed that she had been sick while on tour.