Madonna Celebrates Her 61st Birthday with Her Kids During Madame X Tour Rehearsals

Madonna‘s birthday was a family affair.

The pop legend, who is currently preparing for her upcoming Madame X tour, spent her 61st birthday on Friday celebrating with the tour’s crew members and her children, who were backstage at one of the rehearsals.

Madonna documented the festivities — which included red and white “X” balloons, as well as a table filled with sweet treats — in photos and videos shared to her Instagram.

In one sweet clip, her children David Banda and Mercy James, both 13, showed off their impressive dance moves. “Birthday Dance,” Madonna captioned the footage.

The “Like a Virgin” singer also shared shots of twin daughters Estere and Stelle, 6, rocking matching Madonna T-shirts.

Besides David, Mercy, Estere and Stelle, Madonna is also mom to daughter Lourdes, 22, and son Rocco, 19.

In September, Madonna will kick off an intimate theater tour in support of her most recent album Madame X, which was released in June.

She announced the tour in May with a short promotional video featuring Diplo, in which the two musicians drank margaritas and discussed the topic.

“I’m going on a special tour … I’m going on a theater tour,” Madonna said in the clip. “If you experience the magic of a theater, the intimacy of a theater … I want to have an intimate experience with my fans.”

Madame X, her first album since 2015, sees the Grammy winner shedding her famous persona in favor of an eponymous alter ego, which she has described as a “secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places” in a promotional Instagram video.

In May, Madonna revealed that her children have various responses to her celebrity status — and her twins even have a go-to response when people ask if she’s their mom.

“The older ones could care less, and the younger ones, they think it’s funny,” she said in an interview with Radio.com. “Today my 6-year-old twins said to me, ‘Mom, everyone’s always asking us if Madonna’s our mother. And we tell them, ‘No, Madame X is our mother.’”

She also revealed that despite her busy schedule, she still manages to make time for all six kids.

“If I’m in rehearsal, they come to see me,” the musician said. “My kids come to see me when I get home, then I go back to work. I usually try my best to have as many meals with them as possible.”

While she tends to keep her children off her social media, the Material Girl shared a photo of all six children on Thanksgiving Day last year.

“What I am Most THANKFUL for!” Madonna captioned the sweet snapshot. “My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.”