Madonna Cancels London Concert Amid Injuries — But Insists, 'I Will Keep Going Until I Cannot'

Madonna is getting candid about current health struggles, forcing her to cancel another show date.

The singer, 61, opened up on Instagram Saturday about having to forgo performing at her first London show date on her Madame X Tour, offering apologies to her fans but insisting the show will go on as long as she is able.

“I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London,” Madonna wrote, captioning a photo of herself sitting with what appears to be a cane. “Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.”

“The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot,” she continued. “As always — anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening. The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as scheduled.”

The “Vogue” powerhouse concluded, “Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding. 🙏🏼.”

Madonna previously canceled the last North American show of her Madame X Tour in Miami because of injury in December, and three shows in Boston the previous month. In October, she had to postpone one of her shows that was scheduled at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York.

On Jan. 19, one of Madonna’s shows in Lisbon, Portugal, was canceled 45 minutes before the Queen of Pop was scheduled to take the stage, according to the BBC.

“Thank you again Lisbon! 🇵🇹 Sorry I had to cancel tonight but I must listen to my body and rest!! That white Port.🍸 got me through the rest of the show!” she captioned a video from one of her concerts, which showed her sitting on a piano and having a drink. “See you on Tuesday fingers crossed 🤞🏼”

The “Like a Prayer” singer did not specify what is causing her pain, but in a Nov. 27 Instagram post, Madonna showed fans her “usual Ice Bath for multiple injuries” and thanked her “gang-gang for being my hype squad!”

While her Miami shows marked the close of the North American part of the tour, Madonna still has European tour stops scheduled between January and March, comprising 14 shows in London and 14 in Paris.

“I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears,” she wrote in her December Instagram caption. “They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body.”