Madonna Cancels 3 Concerts Amid ‘Overwhelming Pain’: ‘Please Forgive This’

Madonna has canceled three of her upcoming Madame X shows in Boston per doctor’s orders.

The Queen of Pop apologized to her fans in a statement shared on the Boch Center Wang Theatre’s website and her Instagram.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” the singer, 61, said. “Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me.”

However, Madonna added, “The pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame ❌ journey with all of you.”

The canceled shows were slated for Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston.

According to Madonna’s statement, the shows will not be rescheduled “due to the tight scheduling,” and she promised her fans an immediate refund on their tickets.

The “Like a Prayer” singer did not specify what is causing her pain, but in an Instagram post earlier this week, Madonna showed fans her “usual Ice Bath for multiple injuries” and thanked her “gang-gang for being my hype squad!”

In October, Madonna had to postpone one of her shows that was scheduled at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York.

According to a statement on the singer’s website, she had sustained a knee injury and needed time to recover. Madonna later shared a post on Instagram further explaining the situation.

“Its Hard for Madame ❌ to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee,” she wrote. “I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. Its time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! 👠. Thank you for your understanding. ♥️. See you very soon !! #recovery #madamextheatre#nevergiveup #ongod.”

She later confirmed that she would not be able to reschedule that show and issued refunds to fans.

Madonna kicked off the seven-month tour on Sept. 17 in Brooklyn, and is slated to head across the pond come January for the European leg. She’s expected to wrap up in March with a three-week run in Paris.