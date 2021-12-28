The singer commented under the rapper’s Instagram post claiming that he used her song without permission in his track “Pluto’s Last Comet”

Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for Alleged 'Illegal Use' of Her Song 'Into the Groove'

Madonna is calling out Tory Lanez for allegedly sampling her music illegally.

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old singer commented under the rapper's Instagram post, accusing him of using her hit 1985 song "Into the Groove" without permission.

"Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!" she wrote, seemingly implying that the pop icon had already reached out to Lanez privately with no response.

Throughout the month, Lanez, 29, has been promoting his new 80s-inspired album, Alone at Prom, on social media.

The song Madonna is referring to is "Pluto's Last Comet" from Lanez's latest project. The rapper hasn't publicly responded to Madonna's message.

Representatives for Madonna and Lanez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Madonna's claims come as Lanez is already in the midst of legal troubles as his trial continues for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party last summer.