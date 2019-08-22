Miley Cyrus received support from many of her friends and fans, including Madonna.

The singer, 26, shared a lengthy message about her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, in which she denied the cheating allegations surrounding the breakdown of their seven-month marriage. In a series of 11 tweets and a long memo on Instagram Thursday, Cyrus revealed she’s choosing to leave a “previous life” of bad behavior, including infidelity and career lows, behind her.

“Thank GOD!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologize!!” Madonna wrote in the comments section of Cyrus’ Instagram post as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Actress Shailene Woodley and model Lily Aldridge were among those who left red heart emojis, and Cyrus’ sister Brandi wrote, “Proud of you sissy!”

Rapper Juicy J also commented, “We love you Miley stay strong,” and Bella Thorne wrote, “I love this. So much from the heart. Takes a lot to say. I love every version of u. Perfection is imperfect and that’s a fact.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cyrus’ message contained many revelations from her early years including a history of infidelity in past relationships. “I f—ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young,” she wrote.

In addition, she recalled moments in her personal life that greatly affected her career. “I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong,” Cyrus tweeted, referring to her canceled clothing line with the retailer.

“I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it,” she said of a role in the animated film series starring Selena Gomez and Adam Sandler.

“I swung on a wrecking ball naked,” she said of the music video for her song “Wrecking Ball.”

Lastly, Cyrus added, “There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.”

Though she listed her previous indiscretions, Cyrus emphasized that she did not cheat on Hemsworth. “The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP,” she wrote.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she said.

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Referring to her split from Hemsworth and why she chose to end their relationship, Cyrus wrote, “at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind,” adding, “I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was a younger.”

The day before, on Wednesday, PEOPLE obtained documents confirming Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a Cyrus insider told PEOPLE of the singer.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus/Instagram

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split on Aug. 10 when her rep said in a statement: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015. They wed in December 2018 during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

As of late, Cyrus has been spotted in Los Angeles with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she was spotted kissing during their Italian getaway together, while Hemsworth has kept a low profile in Australia.