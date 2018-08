The VMAs are all about freedom of fashion, but Anderson really took that to heart in 2001 with her racy, Kiss of the Spider Woman-esque getup. Naturally, then-husband Kid Rock couldn’t keep his hands off, and the couple continued their P.D.A. fest for all to see. “Make love, not war” should have been the recurring theme in 2007, when Rock got into a brawl with Anderson’s other ex-husband, Tommy Lee, during a VMA performance. Apparently, the men refused to kiss and make up.