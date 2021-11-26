Madonna reposted photos of herself after saying Instagram took down her original post after she exposed “a small portion of my nipple”

Madonna Blasts Instagram After It Took Down Her Photos Because Her 'Nipple Was Exposed': 'Sexism'

Madonna is blasting Instagram after it took down her photos.

On Thursday, the singer, 63, shared photos of herself posing on a bed and wearing black lingerie and fishnets on Instagram, using a heart emoji to cover up her left breast.

Madonna previously shared the photos to her account the night before without the emoji but explained in her latest post that the company had taken them down due to violations.

"I'm reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed," she wrote in the caption.

She continued, "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!"

"Can't a man's nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman's ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny," she added.

Madonna also took aim at the Thanksgiving holiday, writing, "Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America 🇺🇸 ♥️❌ #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace."

Madonna has never shied away from the camera. In April, the Madame X singer posted a series of topless selfies to her Instagram.

In the topless images, Madonna gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face as her long blonde hair hangs down the front of her body, concealing her breasts.