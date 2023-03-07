Madonna Attends Boxing Match in NYC for Her Rumored New Flame — 'Summer House' Star Josh Popper

Is Madonna "Hung Up" on a new beau?

The Queen of Pop has posted photos of herself spending time with boxing coach and Summer House star Josh Popper to social media on numerous recent occasions, most recently joining him for a match in New York City over the weekend.

While neither of them have spoken publicly about the rumored relationship, Daily Mail reported that the 29-year-old boxing coach met Madonna, 64, through training the "Ray of Light" singer's son David Banda at Bredwinners gym in NYC, which Popper owns.

The pair were first spotted together in a series of photos shared to Popper's Instagram on Feb. 12, featuring Madonna standing next to the athlete, his coaches and other individuals after he won a match at Gleason's Gym.

Madonna and Josh Popper. Josh Popper/Instagram

"Another W for the books ‼️" wrote Popper alongside the photos, one of which sees the "Celebration" performer grasping his muscular arm. "I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side."

On Saturday, the New York Post's Page Six reported that Madonna attended Popper's boxing match at the Classic Car Club at NYC's Pier 76 on March 3. She later shared photos from the event to her Instagram Story.

Bravo viewers may recognize the boxer from Summer House, as he was featured on the reality show's Feb. 27 episode. Per the show, Popper trained cast member Samantha Feher, who invited him to a party in the Hamptons and considered the option of dating before ultimately deciding they weren't a match.

Before becoming a boxer, Popper played football at Rowan University. He later joined the Arizona Cardinals' training camp and was briefly recruited for the Indianapolis Colts before exiting the team, per Page Six.

After his stint as a football player, the New Jersey native sold insurance for New York Life, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Madonna — who's currently gearing up for her career-spanning Celebration Tour — was most recently romantically linked to 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, according to Page Six, and they reportedly broke up in February.