Madonna Attends Boxing Match in NYC for Her Rumored New Flame — 'Summer House' Star Josh Popper

The pair reportedly met after Popper trained the Queen of Pop's son, David Banda, at his NYC boxing gym

By
Published on March 7, 2023 04:25 PM
Madonna and Josh Popper. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok7HTNuXD_/. Josh Popper/Instagram
Madonna and Josh Popper. Photo: Josh Popper/Instagram

Is Madonna "Hung Up" on a new beau?

The Queen of Pop has posted photos of herself spending time with boxing coach and Summer House star Josh Popper to social media on numerous recent occasions, most recently joining him for a match in New York City over the weekend.

While neither of them have spoken publicly about the rumored relationship, Daily Mail reported that the 29-year-old boxing coach met Madonna, 64, through training the "Ray of Light" singer's son David Banda at Bredwinners gym in NYC, which Popper owns.

The pair were first spotted together in a series of photos shared to Popper's Instagram on Feb. 12, featuring Madonna standing next to the athlete, his coaches and other individuals after he won a match at Gleason's Gym.

Madonna and Josh Popper. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok7HTNuXD_/. Josh Popper/Instagram
Madonna and Josh Popper. Josh Popper/Instagram

"Another W for the books ‼️" wrote Popper alongside the photos, one of which sees the "Celebration" performer grasping his muscular arm. "I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side."

On Saturday, the New York Post's Page Six reported that Madonna attended Popper's boxing match at the Classic Car Club at NYC's Pier 76 on March 3. She later shared photos from the event to her Instagram Story.

Bravo viewers may recognize the boxer from Summer House, as he was featured on the reality show's Feb. 27 episode. Per the show, Popper trained cast member Samantha Feher, who invited him to a party in the Hamptons and considered the option of dating before ultimately deciding they weren't a match.

Madonna and Josh Popper. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok7HTNuXD_/. Josh Popper/Instagram
Madonna and Josh Popper. Josh Popper/Instagram

Before becoming a boxer, Popper played football at Rowan University. He later joined the Arizona Cardinals' training camp and was briefly recruited for the Indianapolis Colts before exiting the team, per Page Six.

After his stint as a football player, the New Jersey native sold insurance for New York Life, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Madonna — who's currently gearing up for her career-spanning Celebration Tour — was most recently romantically linked to 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, according to Page Six, and they reportedly broke up in February.

Related Articles
TODAY -- Pictured: P!nk on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images); THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J075 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Keith Urban is seen performing during NBC's 'Today' show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Center on June 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Pink, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban to Perform, Taylor Swift to Receive Innovator Prize at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Brandi Carlile Praises Bonnie Raitt's 'Ability to Speak to the Every Man' While 'Pushing Radical Concepts'
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' as They Share Kiss in Paris: Source
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cher Says She's Working on New Music with Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards
https://twitter.com/florencemachine/status/1632779710378672129 So happy I got picked for the team this year 🩸 @yellowjackets96
Florence Welch Teases Cover of No Doubt's 'Just a Girl' for 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
Chaka Khan visits SiriusXM Studios; Mary J. Blige attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace"
Chaka Khan Apologizes for Shading Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey as She Says Music Is 'Not a Competition'
Lionel Richie (L), and Lisa Parigi --- attends the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Lionel Richie's Girlfriend? All About Lisa Parigi
The Voice Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Wants to Start a Band Called 'Different Directions' with Niall Horan, Their Fellow 'Voice' Coaches
JAY-Z and Rihanna Sent a Senior Living Facility Roses After They Recreated the Halftime Performance
JAY-Z and Rihanna Send Senior Living Facility Roses After Viral Halftime Performance TikTok
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Lionel Richie Announces Co-Headlining Summer 2023 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie Announces Co-Headlining Summer 2023 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire — See the Dates!
Lele Pons & Guaynaa
Inside YouTube Star Lele Pons' Wedding to Rapper Guaynaa — Where Paris Hilton Was a Bridesmaid!
Jordin Sparks at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jordin Sparks Says She Feels 'Empowered' by Husband Dana Isaiah and 'Inspired' by Whitney Houston
US singer Pink performs on the stage of the Paris-La Defense Arena during a concert as part of her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019', in Nanterre, near Paris, on July 3, 2019
Pink Says Aerial Stunts Keep Her 'Humble': 'Why Would I Stay on the Ground If I Don't Have To?'
Dove Cameron Says She's Inspired By Jane Fonda: 'She's Fierce, Ferocious and a Feminist'
Dove Cameron Says She's Inspired by Jane Fonda: 'She's Fierce, Ferocious and a Feminist'