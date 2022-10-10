Madonna Appears to Come Out as Gay in Social Media Video

Madonna is going all out to shake up social media.

On Sunday, the music icon, 64, shared a five-second Tik Tok video of her teasing the idea that she's come out as gay.

Set to music by TikTokker Nudy Georges, the clip shows a pink-haired Madonna standing in an ornate room beside a caption that reads 'If I miss, I'm gay!'

The Material Girl then rolls up some hot pink underwear and throws it toward a trash can, which she misses by several inches.

The video then cuts back to Madonna, who appears to give the camera a knowing glance before spinning to her right-hand side.

Madonna left no comment on the TikTok video and did not reference it in other posts on social media made around the same time Sunday, including a separate Instagram post that shows the musician staring deep into her phone's camera, while dance music plays in the background.

This isn't the first time Madonna has dropped hints about her sexual orientation. In 1991, she told LGTBQ+ magazine The Advocate that she believed "everybody has a bisexual nature."

"That's my theory. I could be wrong," she added.

In August, Madonna opened up about her life, career and passion for sex in a Q&A video uploaded to her YouTube channel titled "Finally Enough Talk: 50 Questions with Madonna," released to accompany her new remix compilation Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

Throughout the nearly seven-minute clip, the Queen of Pop provided the same, single-word answer for her greatest guilty pleasure, astrological sign, current favorite obsession, secret to success, life mantra and act that keeps her going: "Sex."

Similarly, Madonna also revealed her favorite thing to make: "Wait for it... love."

The "Express Yourself" icon's love for sexuality also inspired her response to the question, "If you could only wear one thing for the rest of your life, what would that be?"

"My 24-karat gold vibrator necklace," she replied.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Her favorite snack? "I can't remember his name. Oh, no! Big d---. I don't ask that much," she cheekily noted.

Asked about a life decision that "wasn't the best idea," Madonna assuredly said, "Getting married. Both times!"

The superstar was previously married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. One year after her second marriage ended, Madonna appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and said, "I think I'd rather get run over by a train [than get married again]."